शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   akhilesh yadav tweet on loksabh election in gorakhpur and phoolpur 

अखिलेश का ट्वीट- आज का दिन इतिहास बदलने वाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 02:13 PM IST
akhilesh yadav tweet on loksabh election in gorakhpur and phoolpur 
अखिलेश यादव
उत्तर प्रदेश में आज गोरखपुर और फूलपुर लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव हो रहे हैं। सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने रविवार सुबह ट्वीट कर आज के दिन को इतिहास बनाने और बदलने वाला दिन कहा।
मतदाताओं से अपील करते हुए लिखा कि सबको साथ लेकर निकलें और दिखा दें कि हमारी एकजुटता में कितनी ताकत है। इसके नतीजे देश-प्रदेश के भविष्य के लिए क्रांतिकारी और निर्णायक साबित होंगे।
 
गौरतलब है कि इन उपचनावों में बसपा ने अपने प्रत्याशी मैदान में नहीं उतारे हैं। ऐसे में सीधी टक्कर सपा और बीजेपी के बीच है। बसपा सुप्रीमो ने अपने कार्यकर्ताओं से बीजेपी के खिलाफ मतदान की अपील करते हुए अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से सपा का समर्थन किया है।

इन दोनों सीटों के परिणाम 14 मार्च को आने हैं। दोपहर एक बजे तक गोरखपुर में 30 प्रतिशत और फूलपुर में 19.2 प्रतिशत वोटिंग दर्ज की गई। जोकि पिछली बार के वोट प्रतिशत के मुकाबले कम है।

गोरखपुर की सीट मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और फूलपुर की सीट उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव मौर्य के इस्तीफे से खाली हुई थी।

RELATED

akhilesh yadav tweet by election loksabha election

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Viral Sensation Priya Prakash Reveals Her Crush Was In School
Bollywood

स्कूल में इस लड़के पर आ गया था प्रिया प्रकाश का दिल, इंटरव्यू में खोला राज़

11 मार्च 2018

hasin jahan mohammed shami here is 5 films on marriage trouble
Bollywood

जब बॉलीवुड में दिखी पति-पत्नी की बेवफाई, तो हिट हो गईं ये 5 फिल्में

11 मार्च 2018

Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film Churiyan Postpones Irrfan Khan And Deepika Padukone Starrer Mafia Film
Bollywood

इरफान की बीमारी से इतने मजबूर हुए विशाल भारद्वाज, अब बनाएंगे 'चूड़ियां'

11 मार्च 2018

Bajrangi Bhaijaan box office collection in China Day 9
Bollywood

भारत-पाकिस्तान पर बनी इस फिल्म ने चीन में गाड़े झंडे, कमाई का आंकड़ा 150 करोड़ के पार

11 मार्च 2018

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor pictures leak from Batti Gul Meter Chalu set
Bollywood

'बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू' के सेट से तस्वीरें हुई LEAK, शाहिद के बाद श्रद्धा का लुक आया सामने

11 मार्च 2018

Do You Know How Much Your Favorite Celebrities Earn Through Brand Endorsement
Bollywood

विज्ञापन से ही एक दिन में करोड़ों कमा लेते हैं ये सेलिब्रिटीज, पूरी कमाई तो होश उड़ा देगी

11 मार्च 2018

sanjay dutt and mahesh bhatt all set to reunite for sequel sadak
Bollywood

27 साल पहले बनी इस हिट फिल्म के सीक्वल में नजर आएंगे संजय दत्त, सेट से तस्वीरें आईं सामने

11 मार्च 2018

urvashi rautela hate story 4 box office collection day 2
Bollywood

उर्वशी रौतेली की 'हेट स्टोरी 4' दर्शकों को नहीं आ रही रास, जानें दूसरे दिन कमाए कितने करोड़

11 मार्च 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks about Aaradhya
Bollywood

निजी जिंदगी के बारे में पहली बार खुलकर बोलीं ऐश्वर्या, आराध्या को देना चाहती हैं ऐसा फ्यूचर

11 मार्च 2018

birthday special poonam pandey life known facts
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस की बोल्डनेस से गूगल भी डर गया था और कुछ ही घंटों में कर दिया ऐसा...

11 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Executive officers recruitment in municipal councils of himachal pradesh
Shimla

नगर निकायों में होगी EO की भर्ती, आरएंडपी नियम बदले

नगर निकाय क्षेत्र में अब कार्यकारी अधिकारियों (एग्जीक्यूटिव ऑफिसर) और सचिवों की नियुक्ति सीधी भर्ती से होगी। कई साल पहले यह भर्ती की गई थी।

11 मार्च 2018

cm yogi replied on Rahul Gandhi statement on demonetization 
Lucknow

राहुल गांधी के बयान पर बोले सीएम योगी- इसीलिए जनता उनकी अपील फाड़ देती है

11 मार्च 2018

four year kid falls into borewell during playing in madhya pradesh's devas
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: 40 फुट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरा 4 साल का बच्चा, 12 घंटे से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी

11 मार्च 2018

Himachal government did not take part in Tibetan Uprising Day celebrations
Shimla

तिब्बतियों के विद्रोह दिवस से हिमाचल सरकार ने बनाई दूरी

11 मार्च 2018

dead body found in pulwama of Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: रस्सी से बंधा मिला शव, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

11 मार्च 2018

Vyapam Scam: CBI has pulled out 20 officers from its Special Vyapam Scam Branch
Madhya Pradesh

व्यापम केस: CBI ने एक दिन में किया 20 अधिकारियों का ट्रांसफर, कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल

11 मार्च 2018

complaint lodged against Bihar BJP state President Nityanand Rai for violating model code of conduct
Bihar

बिहार: बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज, भड़काऊ भाषण देने का आरोप

11 मार्च 2018

UP government suspended doctors and nurse in jhansi medical college case.
Lucknow

मरीज का पैर काटकर बना दिया तकिया, मामले से हिल गई यूपी सरकार, डॉक्टरों पर गिरी गाज

11 मार्च 2018

Elephant died to hit by train in nainital
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन ने हाथी को मारी जोरदार टक्कर, तड़प-तड़पकर हुई मौत

11 मार्च 2018

cartmen selling their products on new type of jugad gadi in bilaspur
Chhattisgarh

ठेलों पर बढ़ती कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए व्यापारियों ने अपनाया ये अनोखा रास्ता

11 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

सीएम हेल्पलाइन के दफ्तर में हो रहा कार्यरत युवतियों का उत्पीड़न!

लखनऊ में सीएम हेल्पलाइन में काम कर रही लड़कियों के साथ बदसलूकी की खबर सामने आई है। लड़कियों ने आरोप लगाया कि ऑफिस में उन्हें टॉर्चर किया गया और जब पुलिस से इस बात की शिकायत की गई तो पुलिस ने भी उनके साथ बदसलूकी की।

9 मार्च 2018

LUCKNOW CITY BUS TRAMPLED IN HUSSAINGANJ BARLINGTON CHAURAHA KILLED TWO PEOPLE AND MANY INJURED 1:20

VIDEO: लखनऊ में सिटी बस ने कार और स्कूटी को उड़ाया, दो की मौत

9 मार्च 2018

HELP ZAREENA BEGUM SHE IS ADMIT IN K K HOSPITAL LUCKNOW, MONEY PROBLEM FACED BY FAMILY 0:43

VIDEO: लखनऊ की शान जरीना बेगम ICU में भर्ती, ऐसे करें मदद

8 मार्च 2018

BSP CANDIDATE’S NOMINATION FOR RAJYA SABHA ELECTION IN LUCKNOW 3:10

राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए बीएसपी ने भीमराव अंबेडकर को बनाया उम्मीदवार, भरा पर्चा

7 मार्च 2018

cm yogi adityanath up legislative assembly samajwadi party in lucknow 3:04

सीएम योगी का एसपी पर हमला,कहा “हिंदू हूं ईद नहीं मनाता, गर्व है”

7 मार्च 2018

Recommended

aparna yadav tweet on fake media reports
Lucknow

राज्यसभा सीट को लेकर मुलायम की बहू अपर्णा ने किया ट्वीट

11 मार्च 2018

prospect of mahagathbandhan will be high, if samajvadi partie's strategy will successfull
India News

उपचुनाव : सपा की रणनीति कामयाब हुई तो बढ़ेगी महागठबंधन की संभावना

11 मार्च 2018

Akhilesh extended hand, crowded bid Zindabad
Allahabad

अखिलेश ने बढ़ाया हाथ, भीड़ बोली जिंदाबाद

10 मार्च 2018

Our coalition blows BJP's senses: Akhilesh
Allahabad

हमारे गठबंधन ने उड़ा दिए भाजपा के होश: अखिलेश

10 मार्च 2018

Bjp is a deceiver and SP will win phulpur by election 2018 said Akhilesh yadav
India News

फूलपुर उपचुनावः अखिलेश बोले- धोखेबाज है भाजपा, जीतेगी सपा

9 मार्च 2018

सदन में गूंगे बैठने वाले हमें सांप-छछूंदर बोल रहे हैं : अखिलेश
Gorakhpur

सदन में गूंगे बैठने वाले हमें सांप-छछूंदर बोल रहे हैं : अखिलेश

7 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.