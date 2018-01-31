अपना शहर चुनें

अखिलेश यादव का मजेदार ट्वीट, 'सुपर ब्लू मून' को अच्छे दिनों से जोड़कर मोदी पर साधा निशाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 06:19 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव का ट्वीट - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने 174 साल बाद हो रही दुर्लभ खगोलीय घटना का संदर्भ देते हुए केंद्र की मोदी सरकार पर तंज कसा।

उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक तस्वीर पोस्ट की और सवाल पूछा कि 'सुपर ब्लू मून' तो आ गया, अच्छे दिन कब आएंगे। उन्होंने पूछा कि क्या अच्छे दिनों के आने में भी 150 साल लगेंगे।

आपको बता दें कि आज ब्लू मून, सुपर मून और चन्द्रग्रहण की दुर्लभ खगोलीय घटना एक ही दिन हो रही है। वहीं, 1 फरवरी को केंद्र की मोदी सरकार का अंतिम पूर्ण बजट भी आने वाला है।

माना जा रहा है कि बजट कल्याणकारी होगा और सरकार इससे आगामी 2019 के चुनाव के लिए माहौल बना सकती है।



 
