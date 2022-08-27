वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद के सभी पदों से इस्तीफा देने के बाद कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका लगा है। वह जम्मू कश्मीर में कांग्रेस का प्रमुख चेहरा थे। उन्होंने शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस की प्राथमिक सदस्यता सहित अपने सभी पदों से इस्तीफा दे दिया। उन्होंने पार्टी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए उनके व्यवहार को बचकाना कहा। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि राहुल वरिष्ठ नेताओं से सलाह नहीं लेते हैं और पार्टी के ज्यादातर फैसले गार्ड व पीए लेते हैं।

Lucknow | "Congress se bohot log Azad ho gaye hai", Ghulam Nabi ji is also one of them. I think after some time, only Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will remain in the party: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation