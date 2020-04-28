शहर चुनें

कोरोना योद्धा: बेटी को गोद में लेकर ड्यूटी करने पहुंची महिला पुलिसकर्मी

Updated Tue, 28 Apr 2020 06:01 PM IST
बेटी को लेकर ड्यूटी करने पहुंचीं निदा अर्शी।
बेटी को लेकर ड्यूटी करने पहुंचीं निदा अर्शी। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना संकटकाल में पुलिसकर्मी समाज के नए हीरो बनकर उभरे हैं। वे लगातार विपरीत परिस्थितियों में ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार को उप निरीक्षक निदा अर्शी अपनी ढाई साल की बेटी के साथ ड्यूटी के लिए पहुंचीं। निदा रोजे भी रख रही हैं।
उन्होंने बताया कि इसकी नानी घर पर इसे देखती थीं पर आज उनका स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं था इसलिए ये मेरे साथ ड्यूटी पर है। कोरोना के वक्त कर्तव्य पालन करना बहुत जरूरी है। रमज़ान चल रहा है और आज मेरा चौथा रोजा भी है।'  
