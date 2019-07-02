शहर चुनें

A man get shot near charbagh junction in Lucknow.

चारबाग में दिनदहाड़े गोलीकांड से हड़कंप, युवक पर झोंका फायर, तीन गोलियां लगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 01:47 PM IST
वारदात स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी।
वारदात स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : amar ujala
राजधानी लखनऊ के चारबाग जंक्शन पर दिनदहाड़े गोलीकांड से सनसनी फैल गई। बदमाशों ने शारदा नगर निवासी वरुण कुमार पर एक के बाद एक तीन फायर कर दिए।
गोलीकांड से इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। जानकारी पर पहुंची पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

घायल को इलाज के लिए ट्रॉमा भेज दिया गया है।

crime in uttar pradesh crime in lucknow charbagh junction
sachivalaya employees protest for beating review officer in Lucknow.
Lucknow

समीक्षा अधिकारी की पिटाई पर सचिवालय कर्मियों का हंगामा, अपर मुख्य सचिव ने कार्रवाई का दिलाया भरोसा

पुलिसकर्मियों द्वारा समीक्षा अधिकारी की पिटाई करने को लेकर सचिवालय कर्मचारियों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। कर्मचारियों ने लोकभवन के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते हुए पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की।

2 जुलाई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

कैबिनेट बैठक: विभागों के पुनर्गठन पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले, इसपर अभी और चर्चा की जरूरत

2 जुलाई 2019

Lucknow News Today truck accident in uthretiya in Lucknow.
Lucknow

डीसीएम व ऑटो को टक्कर मारने के बाद रेस्टोरेंट में घुसा अनियंत्रित ट्रक, मौके पर तीन की मौत

2 जुलाई 2019

दुर्घटना स्थल का दृश्य।
Lucknow

रायबरेली में ट्रक ने दो बाइक सवारों को रौंदा, सड़क पर फैल गए शरीर के टुकड़े, एक की मौत एक गंभीर

2 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
Lucknow

पांच जुलाई को लखनऊ आएंगे भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार पर करेंगे मंथन

2 जुलाई 2019

मीडिया को संबोधित करती हुईं मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती का हमला, कहा- उपचुनाव में फायदा लेने के लिए 17 जातियों को धोखा दे रही सरकार

1 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी में 19 सीएमओ व 22 सीएमएस के तबादले किए गए फिर आदेश वापस लिया गया

2 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Lucknow

तमंचे के बल पर किशोरी से मदरसे में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, जान से मारने की धमकी

30 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

ज्वॉइन भी न कर पाए थे कि हो गया तबादला , 72 घंटे के अंदर बदल दिए छह अधीक्षण अभियंता

2 जुलाई 2019

आईपीएस अपर्णा कुमार
Lucknow

अपर्णा ने फतह की सबसे ऊंची चोटी, सात शिखरों पर तिरंगा फहराने वाली पहली आईपीएस बनी

1 जुलाई 2019

