Lucknow › डांसरों से छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर बारातियों को पीटा

डांसरों से छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर बारातियों को पीटा

Lucknow Bureau Updated Sun, 22 Apr 2018 12:05 AM IST
डांसरों से छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर बारातियों को पीटा
बाराबंकी। बारात में डांस कर रही नर्तकियों से छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर ग्रामीणों ने बारातियों की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। इससे छह लोग घायल हो गए हैं।

बदोसराय कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ग्राम कसरैलाडीह में 20 अप्रैल की रात को ज्ञानेंद्र वर्मा की पुत्री की रामनगर के ग्राम सिरौली कला से बारात आई थी। बारात में आई नर्तकियां स्टेज पर डांस कर रही थीं।

तभी गांव के रमेश यादव, दीपक यादव, बबलू, सतीश, बब्बन समेत करीब दो दर्जन युवक स्टेज पर चढ़कर नर्तकियों से छेड़छाड़ करने लगे।

बारातियों ने विरोध किया तो उक्त लोगों ने लाठी-डंडे व अन्य हथियारों से हमला कर दिया। जमकर मारपीट में छह बारातियों को गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। घटना की जानकारी पर यूपी-100 की टीम पहुंची तो मारपीट कर रहे लोग भाग गए।

पुलिस ने घायल बारातियों का सीएचसी सिरौलीगौसपुर में उपचार कराकर उन्हें घर भेज दिया। कोतवाली प्रभारी राजकिशोर दुबे ने बताया कि, मामले में अभी कोई तहरीर नहीं मिली है। तहरीर मिलने पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

