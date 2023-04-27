Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow News ›   83491 candidates in fray in both phases, 3317 candidates withdraw their names in second phase

UP Nikay Chunav : दोनों चरणों में 83491 उम्मीदवार मैदान में, दूसरे चरण में 3317 प्रत्याशियों ने लिए नाम वापस

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, लखनऊ Published by: पंकज श्रीवास्‍तव Updated Thu, 27 Apr 2023 10:48 PM IST
सार

राज्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि दूसरे चरण के नामांकन का बृहस्पतिवार को अंतिम दिन था। इस दिन महापौर पद के 7 उम्मीदवारों ने नाम वापस लिए जिससे कुल 83 उम्मीदवार मैदान में रह गए। पार्षद पर पर 314 मैदान में हटे जिसे अब केवल 3782 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं।

83491 candidates in fray in both phases, 3317 candidates withdraw their names in second phase
Lucknow News : निकाय चुनाव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

नगर निकाय चुनाव के रण में अब पूरे प्रदेश में 83491 उम्मीवार मैदान में हुंकार भरेंगे। दूसरे चरण के लिए बृहस्पतिवार को 42582 में से 3317 उम्मदीवारों ने पर्चे वापस ले लिए। इस चरण में अब उम्मीदवारों की संख्या 39265 रह गई। पहले चरण में 44226 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं।



राज्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि दूसरे चरण के नामांकन का बृहस्पतिवार को अंतिम दिन था। इस दिन महापौर पद के 7 उम्मीदवारों ने नाम वापस लिए जिससे कुल 83 उम्मीदवार मैदान में रह गए। पार्षद पर पर 314 मैदान में हटे जिसे अब केवल 3782 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पर 175 के नाम वापस लेने पर 973, सदस्य पद पर 1023 के पर्चे वापस लेने पर 13357 मैदान में बचे हैं। नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पर पर 519 के मैदान से हटने के बाद 2973 तथा सदस्य पर पद 1279 के मैदान छोड़ने के बाद 18097 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं।


यह है अब दोनों चरण के उम्मीदवार
महापौर- 196
पार्षद- 9214
नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष - 2042
पालिका सदस्य - 28219
नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष -5905
नगर पंचायत सदस्य - 37915

