UP Nikay Chunav : दोनों चरणों में 83491 उम्मीदवार मैदान में, दूसरे चरण में 3317 प्रत्याशियों ने लिए नाम वापस

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
नगर निकाय चुनाव के रण में अब पूरे प्रदेश में 83491 उम्मीवार मैदान में हुंकार भरेंगे। दूसरे चरण के लिए बृहस्पतिवार को 42582 में से 3317 उम्मदीवारों ने पर्चे वापस ले लिए। इस चरण में अब उम्मीदवारों की संख्या 39265 रह गई। पहले चरण में 44226 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed