Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   6 people died and 7 injured in a collision between tanker and tractor in Sitapur

सीतापुर: टैंकर और ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर में छह लोगों की मौत, सात घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सीतापुर Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 02:52 AM IST
ट्रैक्टर और ट्रक हादसे में छह की मौत
ट्रैक्टर और ट्रक हादसे में छह की मौत - फोटो : ANI
सोमवार देर रात एक टैंकर और ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 7 घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। एसपी सीतापुर एल आर कुमार ने बताया कि घायलों में से कुठ को लखनऊ रेफर किया गया है और कुछ का इलाज यहां किया जा रहा है।
sitapur road accident six dead lucknow police
