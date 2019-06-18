सीतापुर: टैंकर और ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर में छह लोगों की मौत, सात घायल

Sitapur: 6 people died and at least 7 were injured in a collision between a tanker and a tractor, late last night yesterday. SP Sitapur L R Kumar says, 'Injured have been referred to Lucknow, some are being treated here.' pic.twitter.com/03RRo6uryZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2019
17 जून 2019