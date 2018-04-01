शहर चुनें

रामजन्मभूमि पर मंदिर तो है, बस भव्यता देना बाकी

रामजन्मभूमि पर मंदिर तो है, बस भव्यता देना बाकी

01 Apr 2018
अयोध्या। श्रीरामदर्शन यात्रा भक्तों को रामलला के दर्शन के लिए प्रेरित करने का सशक्त माध्यम है। रामजन्मभूमि पर मंदिर तो है ही विराजमान रामलला की पूजा-अर्चना भी हो रही है अब केवल भव्यता देना बाकी है। राम जन-जन के आराध्य हैं हम सभी की कामना है कि अयोध्या में भव्य श्रीराम मंदिर बने। यह बातें नगर विधायक वेद प्रकाश गुप्त ने कहीं।
वह विवेक सृष्टि में 71 दिवसीय श्रीराम दर्शन यात्रा के 59वें दिन का शुभारंभ कर रहे थे। इससे पूर्व भारत माता की आरती कर यात्रा का शुभारंभ किया गया। अयोध्या विधायक के नेतृत्व में सैकड़ाें रामभक्त व साधु-संत रामधुन गाते हुए कारसेवकपुरम, दिगंबर अखाड़ा, हनुमानगढ़ी होते हुए श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पहुंचे और वहां दर्शन पूजन किया। इस दौरान डॉ. चैतन्य, स्मृता तिवारी, इ. रवि तिवारी, वासुदेव मौर्या, धर्मेंद्र सिंह टिल्लू, राधेश्याम गुप्ता, राधेश्याम त्यागी, अरविंद सिंह, अमल गुप्ता, नंद लाल गुप्ता, आरपी पांडेय समेत अन्य मौजूद रहे।

