यूपी में पहली बार एक दिन में मिले 3000 से अधिक कोरोना केस, कुल सक्रिय मामले 23921

3,260 new #COVID19 cases reported in the State in the last 24 hours. Total active cases now stand at 23,921. A total of 41,641 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease. Death toll is at 1,426: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/lPTIdZgLaO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2020
अब तक प्रदेश में कुल 1834297 सैंपल्स की जांच की गई है। कल 5 सैंपल के 2534 पूल और 10 सैंपल के 230 पूल लगाए गए। :उत्तर प्रदेश के अवस्थापना एवं औद्योगिक विकास आयुक्त आलोक टंडन pic.twitter.com/lt2stkb62v— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 26, 2020
अब तक 1 करोड़ 37 लाख घरों का सर्विलांस किया गया है, जिसमें 6 करोड़ 96 लाख जनसंख्या को कवर किया गया है :उत्तर प्रदेश के अवस्थापना एवं औद्योगिक विकास आयुक्त आलोक टंडन https://t.co/AeLPyNp5Zj— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 26, 2020
