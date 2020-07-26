शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   3260 new COVID19 cases reported in uttar pradesh in last 24 hours

यूपी में पहली बार एक दिन में मिले 3000 से अधिक कोरोना केस, कुल सक्रिय मामले 23921

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 26 Jul 2020 05:40 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : iStock

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के मामले रुकने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहे हैं। प्रदेश में रविवार को रिकॉर्ड तोड़ 3260 मामले सामने आए। यह पहली बार है जब एक दिन में तीन हजार से अधिक केस सामने आए। इस बात की जानकारी उत्तर प्रदेश स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने दी है।
इससे पहले राज्य में शनिवार को 2984, शुक्रवार को 2712, गुरुवार को 2529, बुधवार को 2308 और 19 जुलाई को 2250 कोरोना के मामले सामने आए थे। 
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक राज्य में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना संक्रमित 21 मरीज दम तोड़ चुके हैं। इसी के साथ कुल मरने वालों का आंकड़ा अब 1426 हो गया है। 

प्रदेश के अवस्थापना और औद्योगिक विकास आयुक्त आलोक टंडन ने मीडिया को जानकारी दी कि राज्य में अब तक 18 लाख 34 हजार 297 सैंपल्स की जांच की जा चुकी है। दूसरी तरफ अभी तक रिकॉर्ड 1 करोड़ 37 लाख घरों का सर्विलांस किया गया है, जिसमें 6 करोड़ 96 लाख लोग रहते हैं।



CTET 2020 - प्रैक्टिस की कमी से टूट सकता है आपका सरकारी टीचर बनने का सपना
Click Here
corona virus corona cases in up up government corona virus in up

