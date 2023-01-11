Haj 2023: यूपी से 31 हजार को मिलेगा हज यात्रा का मौका, कमेटी के अध्यक्ष ने कैबिनेट मंत्री का जताया आभार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
UP | We are thankful to PM & Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani as this time, 1,75,025 people got permission for Haj out of which 31,000 pilgrims are from UP. This time, women can also apply for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj: Mohsin Raza, Chairman, UP Haj Committee, on Haj yatra 2023 pic.twitter.com/lZLMO52BXs— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2023
बीते साल मात्र 7528 लोग ही हज पर भेजे जा सके थे। कोरोना काल में तमाम तरह की पाबंदियां हटने के बाद सऊदी अरब सरकार ने इस बार हज सीटों का सामान्य कोटा जारी कर दिया है। वर्ष 2019 की तरह इस बार भी सऊदी सरकार ने भारत के लिये 1,75,025 हज सीटों का कोटा जारी किया है।
