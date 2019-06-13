शहर चुनें

Lucknow

बेकाबू वाहन से कुचलकर बुजुर्ग की मौत

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 11:35 PM IST
बेकाबू वाहन से कुचलकर बुजुर्ग की मौत
बलरामपुर। बेकाबू वाहन ने सामान लादकर ठेला ले जा रहे बुजुर्ग को रौंद दिया। हादसे में घायल बुजुर्ग की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।


रेहरा बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के महतिनिया निवासी प्रेम कुमार ने गुरुवार को बताया कि उनके पिता सूरजलाल (64) मनकापुर-उतरौला मार्ग पर ठेले से सामान लादकर इटवा जा रहे थे। इटवा गांव के नहर पुल के पास तेज रफ्तार अज्ञात वाहन ने ठेले में ठोकर मार दी। इससे सूरजलाल ठेला समेत पलटने से कुचल गए।


स्थानीय लोगों ने एंबुलेंस की मदद से उन्हें सीएचसी रेहरा बाजार भेजा। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद डॉ. एनके उपाध्याय ने हालत गंभीर होने पर सूरजलाल को लखनऊ रेफर कर दिया। मगर लखनऊ ले जाते समय रास्ते में उनकी मौत हो गई। सूरजलाल की मौत से परिवार के लोगों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। प्रभारी निरीक्षक रेहरा बाजार राम समुझ प्रभाकर ने बताया कि मामले की छानबीन कराई जा रही है।

