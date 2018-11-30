शहर चुनें

Lucknow

कैनिबेट- और पुख्ता हुई सीएम की सुरक्षा

Lucknow Bureau Updated Fri, 30 Nov 2018 01:47 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
और पुख्ता हुई मुख्यमंत्री की सुरक्षा
सड़क के अलावा वायु व जलमार्ग से यात्रा पर भी होंगे कड़े प्रबंध
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
लखनऊ। प्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था और पुख्ता होगी। अभी तक मुख्यमंत्री के सड़क मार्ग से यात्रा करने और कार्यक्रमों में ही सुरक्षा से जुड़ी व्यवस्थाओं का प्रावधान था। अब इसमें वायु और जलमार्ग से यात्रा को भी शामिल किया गया है। इसके लिए राज्य सरकार ने 2002 में मुख्यमंत्री की सुरक्षा के संबंध में तैयार कराई गई ग्रीन बुक में संशोधन का फैसला किया है। संशोधन संबधी प्रस्ताव को कैबिनेट बाई सर्कुलेशन मंजूरी दे दी गई है।
सूत्रों के अनुसार वायुमार्ग व जलमार्ग से यात्रा के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री के लिए वही सुरक्षा चक्र होगा जो सड़कमार्ग से यात्रा व कार्यक्रमों के लिए लगाया जाता है।





निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया
Lucknow

राजधानी के रमाबाई मैदान में राजा भैया दिखाएंगे ताकत, समर्थकों के लिए बुक कर दी ट्रेन

30 साल तक बतौर निर्दलीय विधायक सियासी पारी खेलने वाले कुंडा (प्रतापगढ़) के विधायक रघुराज प्रताप सिंह उर्फ राजा भैया शुक्रवार को राजधानी के रमाबाई मैदान में आयोजित रैली में अपनी ताकत दिखाएंगे।

29 नवंबर 2018

विहिप की धर्मसभाओं के बीच तोगड़िया की 6 को महाआरती
Lucknow

विहिप की धर्मसभाओं के बीच तोगड़िया की 6 को महाआरती

30 नवंबर 2018

up government did not increase price of sugarcane
Lucknow

किसानों की उम्मीदों पर सरकार ने फेरा पानी, नहीं बढ़ा गन्ना मूल्य

30 नवंबर 2018

चंद्रशेखर ऊर्फ रावण
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले एक हों मुस्लिम व दलित : चंद्रशेखर

30 नवंबर 2018

आशियाना गैंगरेप
Lucknow

आशियाना के बहुचर्चित सामूहिक दुष्कर्म कांड के सजायाफ्ता गौरव शुक्ला की जमानत याचिका खारिज

30 नवंबर 2018

62 साल तक की उम्र तक बन सकेंगे प्राचार्य
Lucknow

62 साल तक की उम्र तक बन सकेंगे प्राचार्य

30 नवंबर 2018

UP Police
Lucknow

इंस्पेक्टर व दो दरोगाओं की करतूत से शर्मसार हुई खाकी, सराफ से लूटे 3.5 लाख

30 नवंबर 2018

स्कूल में छात्राओं के साथ सीएम योगी
Lucknow

सीएम योगी के टेस्ट में फेल हुई छात्रा, शिक्षिका की लगी क्लास

29 नवंबर 2018

यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Jammu

हजरत अली के अपमान पर यूपी सीएम मांगें माफी, बंद हो राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए धार्मिक व्यक्तित्व का इस्तेमाल

29 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

रायबरेली के जिलाधिकारी की गाय चोरी होने से हड़कंप, पुलिस तलाश में जुटी

29 नवंबर 2018

