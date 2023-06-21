PM Modi US Visit LIVE: लेखक रॉबर्ट थरमन समेत कई हस्तियों से PM मोदी की मुलाकात, भारत की तारीफों के बंधे पुल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
#WATCH | Prof Rattan Lal (Academic) after meeting PM Modi in New York, says "It was an excellent meeting, he has made us very proud of being Indian. I had discussions about how agriculture can be a solution to climate change. We hope that we will have an opportunity to serve… pic.twitter.com/ECBOMS3wd8— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson, says "I was delighted to spend time in the company of a head of state who is as scientifically thoughtful as is Prime Minister Modi. I was delighted to hear about future programs that he has… pic.twitter.com/fhp4hICNTT— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Professor Paul Romer after meeting PM Modi in New York, says "It was a great meeting. We talked about the importance of successful urban development. He understands these issues very well. PM articulated it very well that urbanisation is not a problem. It’s an… pic.twitter.com/rSPfW8p576— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी मंगलवार को अमेरिका पहुंच गए हैं। वह अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन और प्रथम लेडी जिल बाइडन के निमंत्रण पर यहां पहुंचे हैं। इस दौरान भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों ने पीएम मोदी का न्यूयॉर्क में जोरदार स्वागत किया। इसके बाद पीएम ने न्यूयॉर्क में लेखक रॉबर्ट थरमन समेत कई हस्तियों से मुलाकात की। मुलाकात के बाद सभी ने पीएम मोदी और भारत की तारीफ की।
