Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live India Schedule Today Medals Tally and Winners List Results News Updates in Hindi

Asian Games Live: स्केटिंग में आज दो पदक मिले, महिला और पुरुष टीम ने कांस्य जीता; भारत के पास 55 पदक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हांगझोऊ Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Mon, 02 Oct 2023 07:50 AM IST
भारतीय पुरुष स्केटिंग टीम (बाएं) महिला स्केटिंग टीम (दाएं) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

खास बातें

Asian Games Day 9 Live Updates: नमस्कार, अमर उजाला के लाइव ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। एशियाई खेलों में आज नौवां दिन है। इस प्रतियोगिता में भारत को पहले दिन पांच, दूसरे दिन छह, तीसरे दिन तीन, चौथे दिन आठ, पांचवें दिन तीन, छठे दिन आठ, सातवें दिन पांच और आठवें दिन 15 पदक मिले।

भारत के पास कितने पदक
स्वर्णः 13
रजतः 21
कांस्यः 21
कुलः 55
 
लाइव अपडेट

07:39 AM, 02-Oct-2023

Asian Games Live: पुरुष स्केटिंग टीम ने जीता कांस्य

स्पीड स्केटिंग में ही भारत को आज का दूसरा पदक मिला है। भारत के आर्यनपाल घुमन, आनंदकुमार वेलकुमार, सिद्धांत कांबले, विक्रम इंगले 4:10.128 के समय के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहे और कांस्य पदक जीता। चीनी ताइपे ने स्वर्ण, दक्षिण कोरिया ने रजत पदक जीता।

07:35 AM, 02-Oct-2023

Asian Games Live: महिला स्केटिंग टीम ने जीता कांस्य

भारत को दिन का पहला पदक स्केटिंग में मिला है। संजना भटुला, कार्तिका जगदीश्वरन, हीरल साधु और आरती कस्तूरी ने महिलाओं की स्पीड स्केटिंग 3000 मीटर में कांस्य पदक जीता। उन्होंने अपने रेस 4:34:861 मिनट में पूरी की।

07:24 AM, 02-Oct-2023

Asian Games Live: पदक तालिका में भारत की स्थिति

पदक तालिका में भारत चौथे स्थान पर है। पांचवें स्थान पर मौजूद उजबेकिस्तान से भारत ने अच्छी बढ़त बना ली है, लेकिन तीसरे स्थान पर मौजूद जापान या दूसरे स्थान पर मौजूद दक्षिण कोरिया को पीछे करना भारत के लिए बेहद मुश्किल होगा। भारत के लिए पदक जीतने वाले सभी खिलाड़ियों का नाम जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
07:21 AM, 02-Oct-2023

Asian Games Live: भारत के लिए कैसा रहा आठवां दिन

एशियाई खेलों के आठवें दिन भारत ने पदकों का अर्धशतक पूरा कर लिया। उसने 15 पदक अपनी झोली में डाले। शूटिंग और एथलेटिक्स में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। भारत के लिए आठवां दिन कैसा रहा, विस्तार से जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
07:14 AM, 02-Oct-2023

Asian Games Day 9 Live Updates: नमस्कार, अमर उजाला के लाइव ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। एशियाई खेलों में आज नौवां दिन है। इस प्रतियोगिता में भारत को पहले दिन पांच, दूसरे दिन छह, तीसरे दिन तीन, चौथे दिन आठ, पांचवें दिन तीन, छठे दिन आठ, सातवें दिन पांच और आठवें दिन 15 पदक मिले। आज भारत को टेबल टेनिस और एथलेटिक्स में पदक मिल सकते हैं।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

