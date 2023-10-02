Asian Games Live: स्केटिंग में आज दो पदक मिले, महिला और पुरुष टीम ने कांस्य जीता; भारत के पास 55 पदक

Live
असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
🥉 BACK TO BACK BRONZE GLORY 🇮🇳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 2, 2023
What a start to the day! ☀️
🇮🇳's Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram have rolled their way to BRONZE in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay, clocking an incredible time of 4:10.128! 🤩
🛼 Let's give them a roaring applause for their… pic.twitter.com/4j1vjckzNg
🥉Roller Skating Glory!🌟 #AsianGames2022— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 2, 2023
Our women's speed skating relay team has made their way to the 3000m Relay Final podium, claiming the BRONZE MEDAL!🥉
With a stellar time of 4:34.861, they showcased their incredible speed and teamwork on the rink! 🚀🙌
Congratulations… pic.twitter.com/shgahTuSXj
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed