Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Today Live News Updates on May 8th 2021

Live

Coronavirus India Live: 'कोरोना के नए स्ट्रेन को इंडियन वैरिएंट न लिखें' साजा ने मीडिया संस्थानों को दी सलाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sat, 08 May 2021 07:52 AM IST
Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Today Live News Updates on May 8th 2021
कोरोना का नया स्वरूप - फोटो : pixabay
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर ने पिछले सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। शनिवार को सामने आए आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, बीते 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना की वजह से चार हजार से ज्यादा लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवाई। पिछले कई दिनों से कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक संक्रमित मामलों की संख्या चार लाख के पार आ रही है। कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

07:49 AM, 08-May-2021

मीडिया संस्थानों के लिए साजा (SAJA) ने जारी की सलाह

दक्षिण एशियाई पत्रकारिता एसोसिएशन ने सभी मीडिया संस्थानों को सलाह दी है कि वो कोरोना के नए स्ट्रेन के लिए इंडियन वैरिएंट या इंडिया वैरिएंट शब्द का इस्तेमाल न करें। ससंथान का कहना है कि भारत से दूसरे देशों में फैला कोरोना का नया स्ट्रेन वहां नहीं पैदा हुआ है। 

07:26 AM, 08-May-2021

Live: 'कोरोना के नए स्ट्रेन को इंडियन वैरिएंट न लिखें' साजा ने मीडिया संस्थानों को दी सलाह

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर ने पिछले सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। शनिवार को सामने आए आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, बीते 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना की वजह से चार हजार से ज्यादा लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवाई। पिछले कई दिनों से कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक संक्रमित मामलों की संख्या चार लाख के पार आ रही है। वहीं ऑक्सीजन की कमी से अभी भी कई मरीजों की जानें जा रही हैं लेकिन विदेशों से आने वाली सहायता लगातार जारी है। देश में इतने बड़े वैक्सीनेशन अभियान के बावजूद भी कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों पर रोक नहीं लग पा रही है, जो अपने आप में चिंताजनक है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

