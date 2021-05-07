Coronavirus India Live: जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी में ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर प्लांट लगा, 1000 ली/मिनट की क्षमता

Live
This morning, a cargo aircraft carrying more than 13 tons of medical supplies from Switzerland arrived in New Delhi. Medical supplies provided by Switzerland will be received by Indian Red Cross & distributed to hospitals by the Indian Ministry of Health: Embassy of Switzerland— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
Passengers travelling by train are advised to follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour while boarding,travel &at destination.West Bengal Govt issued advisory to train passengers to carry negative RT-PCR test report for a test conducted within 72 hrs of train departure:Central Railway— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
A total of 1,37,877 people have been detained for violating #COVID19 guidelines. Rs 1,95,23,950 of fine have been imposed. 332 violators have been detained yesterday: Manipur IGP and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Elangbam Priyokumar Singh (06.06.21) pic.twitter.com/rq7IpLL10s— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
International collaboration continues. Consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrives from Poland. Thank our EU partner, Poland for this support: Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs pic.twitter.com/uWX5XVm5OZ— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.