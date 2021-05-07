बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Today Live News Updates on May 7th 2021

Live

Coronavirus India Live: जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी में ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर प्लांट लगा, 1000 ली/मिनट की क्षमता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 07 May 2021 08:52 AM IST
Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Today Live News Updates on May 7th 2021
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी में ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर प्लांट लगा - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर के दौरान सामने आने वाले दैनिक मामले हर दिन नया रिकॉर्ड बना रहे हैं। लगातार दूसरे दिन कोरोना के चार लाख दैनिक मामले दर्ज किए गए। इन सबके बीच केंद्र सरकार के वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार ने कोरोना की तीसरी लहर के आने की घोषणा कर दी है। हालांकि ये लहर कब तक आएगी, इसे लेकर कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है। कोरोना से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:43 AM, 07-May-2021

स्विट्जरलैंड से भारत पहुंची मदद

स्विट्जरलैंट के दूतावास ने जानकारी दी कि इस महामारी के दौर में स्विट्जरलैंड भारत की लगातार मदद कर रहा है। स्विस मानवतावादी सहायता ने अबतक कई ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर और 50 रेसपिरेटर भेजे हैं। आज सुबह स्विट्जरलैंड से एक कार्गो नई दिल्ली पहुंचा। इसमें 13 टन से ज्यादा मेडिकल सप्लाई थी। 

08:29 AM, 07-May-2021

पश्चिम बंगाल जाने वाले सभी ट्रेन यात्रियों को आरटी-पीसीआर निगेटिव रिपोर्ट लानी होगी साथ

केंद्रीय रेलवे ने जानकारी दी कि ट्रेन से सफर कर रहे लोगों को कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइंस का खास ध्यान रखना है और पश्चिम बंगाल ने लोगों के लिए एडवाइजरी जारी की है। राज्य सरकार के मुताबिक, पश्चिम बंगाल में ट्रेन से आने वाले सभी यात्रियों को आरटी-पीसीआर की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट साथ लानी होगी। 

08:14 AM, 07-May-2021

मणिपुर: कोरोना के नियमों का उल्लंघन पर अबतक 1,37,877 लोग को लिया हिरासत में लिया

मणिपुर के आईजी और कोविड-19 के नोडल अधिकारी ने जानकारी दी कि अबतक कुल 1,37,877 लोगों को कोविड-19 के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर हिरासत में लिया गया है। इन पर 1.95 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का जुर्माना लगाया जा चुका है। वहीं कल 332 लोगों को नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर पकड़ा गया है। 

08:09 AM, 07-May-2021

पोलैंड से भारत आए 100 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर

भारत में बिगड़ते हालात के बीच विदेशी मदद जारी है। भारत में ऑक्सीजन की कमी को देखते हुए पोलैंड से 100 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर भारत आए। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने इस बात की जानकारी दी। 

07:51 AM, 07-May-2021

Live: जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी में ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर प्लांट लगा, 1000 ली/मिनट की क्षमता

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर के दौरान सामने आने वाले दैनिक मामले हर दिन नया रिकॉर्ड बना रहे हैं। लगातार दूसरे दिन कोरोना के चार लाख दैनिक मामले दर्ज किए गए। इतना ही नहीं कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा भी अब डराने लगा है। हालात इतने बदतर हैं कि कोविड मरीजों के शवों को जलाने के लिए खुले मैदान में अस्थायी श्मशान घाट तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। कोरोना के कहर को देखते हुए राजस्थान सरकार ने दस मई से 24 मई तक लॉकडाउन लगाने का एलान कर दिया है। इन सबके बीच केंद्र सरकार के वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार ने कोरोना की तीसरी लहर के आने की घोषणा कर दी है। हालांकि ये लहर कब तक आएगी, इसे लेकर कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

