Coronavirus LIVE: बीते 24 घंटे में मिले 38,164 नए मरीज, 499 की गई जान, लगातार 5वें दिन मरने वालों की संख्या 600 से कम

India reports 38,164 new #COVID19 cases, 38,660 recoveries, and 499 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Total cases: 3,11,44,229
Active cases: 4,21,665
Total recoveries: 3,03,08,456
Death toll: 4,14,108
Total vaccination: 40,64,81,493 pic.twitter.com/Wj56sQwlEl
