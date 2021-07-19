Coronavirus LIVE: बीते 24 घंटे में मिले 38,164 नए मरीज, 499 की गई जान, लगातार 5वें दिन मरने वालों की संख्या 600 से कम

09:27 AM, 19-Jul-2021

India reports 38,164 new #COVID19 cases, 38,660 recoveries, and 499 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,11,44,229

Active cases: 4,21,665

Total recoveries: 3,03,08,456

Death toll: 4,14,108



Total vaccination: 40,64,81,493 pic.twitter.com/Wj56sQwlEl