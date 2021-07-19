बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on July 19th 2021: new corona cases and covid death vaccine vaccination, black fungus

Live

Coronavirus LIVE: बीते 24 घंटे में मिले 38,164 नए मरीज, 499 की गई जान, लगातार 5वें दिन मरने वालों की संख्या 600 से कम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Mon, 19 Jul 2021 09:32 AM IST
Coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on July 19th 2021: new corona cases and covid death vaccine vaccination, black fungus
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : पीटीआई

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर अभी जारी है। कोरोना संक्रमण के दैनिक मामलों में एक बार फिर बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की जा रही है। केरल, महाराष्ट्र और ओडिशा समेत कई राज्यों में तेजी से मामलों में वृद्धि दर्ज की जा रही है। कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर में देश में संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा रविवार रात दो करोड़ पार पहुंच गया, जो देश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या के दो तिहाई से अधिक है। कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
09:27 AM, 19-Jul-2021

कोरोना: 24 घंटे में मिले 38,164 नए केस, 499 की मौत

देश में बीते 24 घंटे में 38,164 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं और 499 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हो गई है। इससे एक दिन पहले यानी शनिवार को देश में 41,157 नए केस मिले थे और 518 लोगों की संक्रमण के चलते मौत हो गई है। राहत की बात यह है कि लगातार पांचवें दिन मौत का आंकड़ा 600 से कम रहा है। इससे पहले 13 जुलाई को 625 लोगों ने इस महामारी से जान गंवाई थी। 
 
 
09:09 AM, 19-Jul-2021

मिजोरम: 24 घंटे में मिले 335 नए मरीज

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना संक्रमण के 335 नए मरीज मिल हैं। इसके साथ ही कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 27,488 पहुंच गई है, जिसमें से 21,363 मरीज कोरोना को मात देकर अपने घर लौट गए हैं, जबकि 112 ने संक्रमण के चलते अपनी जान गंवा दी है। वहीं 6,003 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। मिजोरम सरकार के सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। 
08:11 AM, 19-Jul-2021

कोरोना: बीते 24 घंटे में मिले 38,164 नए मरीज, लगातार 5वें दिन मृतकों की संख्या 600 से कम

 कोरोना संक्रमण के दैनिक मामलों में एक बार फिर बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की जा रही है। वहीं कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर में देश में संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा रविवार रात दो करोड़ पार पहुंच गया, जो देश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या के दो तिहाई से अधिक है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus covid-19
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

रवि दुबे
Television

तस्वीर: एक महीने में रवि दुबे ने इस तरह घटा लिया 10 किलो वजन, ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन देख फैंस के उड़े होश

19 जुलाई 2021

पवनदीप राजन
Television

Indian Idol 12: प्रेम गीत की मशहूर गजल गाते हुए बीच में अटक गए पवनदीप, सायली ने याद दिलाई पंक्ति

19 जुलाई 2021

उत्तरकाशी में देर रात उफान पर आया गदेरा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: उत्तरकाशी में बादल फटने से तीन की मौत, ध्वस्त घरों के मलबे में कई लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका

19 जुलाई 2021

पंजाब कांग्रेस संकट: नवजोत सिद्धू और कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।
Chandigarh

महंगी न पड़ जाए सिद्धू की ताजपोशी: आहत कैप्टन को अब सिद्धू कतई स्वीकार नहीं, आज कर सकते हैं बड़ा धमाका 

19 जुलाई 2021

सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
India News

पति-पत्नी को छोड़ कोई ‘अजनबी’ शादी को दे सकता है चुनौती, परीक्षण करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 जुलाई 2021

बारिश।
India News

Weather Updates: यूपी समेत कुछ राज्यों में बिजली गिरने की संभावना, उत्तर भारत में 21 जुलाई तक भारी बारिश

19 जुलाई 2021

हादसे के बाद...
Sambhal

हाईवे पर हादसा : संभल में भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना, सात बरातियों की मौत, 10 घायल

19 जुलाई 2021

कोरोना की टेस्टिंग
India News

आईसीएमआर की चेतावनी: तीन हफ्ते बाद आ सकती है कोरोना की तीसरी लहर, चुनाव नहीं, भीड़ होगी जिम्मेदार

19 जुलाई 2021

संसद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद का मानसून सत्र आज से: केंद्र सरकार की कई विधेयकों को पारित कराने की योजना, विपक्ष घेरने को तैयार

19 जुलाई 2021

केरल सीएम पिनाराई विजयन
India News

केरल में बकरीद पर छूट: आईएमए ने दी चेतावनी, सिंघवी बोले- अगर कांवड़ यात्रा गलत है, तो यहां ढील क्यों?

19 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited