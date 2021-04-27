Coronavirus India Live: भारी किल्लत के बाद यूके से भारत आए 100 वेंटिलेटर और 95 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर

Live
Maharashtra: The statewide restrictions in the wake of #COVID19 situation to continue till May 1st. Visuals from Western Express Highway, Bandra in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/P9IOliT41I— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021
Odisha: Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. along with an NGO has started an initiative School on Wheels' that will provide COVID education, food, medical assistance & necessary support to street children in Bhubaneswar. (26/4) pic.twitter.com/O2YUKscbZi— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021
The shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India earlier this morning: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ed3CXGARS6— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021
