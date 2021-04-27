बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Cases in India Live and new Updates News Lockdown news corona cases as on 27 april

Live

Coronavirus India Live: भारी किल्लत के बाद यूके से भारत आए 100 वेंटिलेटर और 95 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Tue, 27 Apr 2021 08:16 AM IST
Coronavirus Cases in India Live and new Updates News Lockdown news corona cases as on 27 april
यूनाइटेड किंगडम से 100 वेंटिलेटर और ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर भारत पहुंचे - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर फैली हुई है, जो खतरनाक तरीके से संक्रमण फैला रही है। देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों ने अमेरिका को भी पछाड़ दिया है। पिछले कई दिनों में देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले तीन लाख से ज्यादा आ रहे हैं और दो हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो रही है। वहीं देश में ऑक्सीजन जैसी जरूरी चीजों की कमी देखी जा रही है। ऑक्सीजन के साथ-साथ देश में कोरोना की दवा रेमडेसिविर और ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर से संबंधित कई मेडिकल उपकरणों की भी किल्लत है। हालांकि सख्त कर्फ्यू और आंशिक लॉकडाउन का असर देखने को मिल रहा है। मुंबई में कई दिनों बाद दैनिक मामले चार हजार से कम आए हैं। कोरोना से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़ें...
लाइव अपडेट

08:15 AM, 27-Apr-2021

महाराष्ट्र: एक मई जारी रहेगी सख्ती

महाराष्ट्र में राज्यव्यापी सख्त लॉकडाउन एक मई तक जारी रहेगा। कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच सरकार ने फैसला लिया। 

08:06 AM, 27-Apr-2021

ओडिशा: भुवनेश्वर में सड़क पर रहने वाले बच्चों को शिक्षा और खाने की सुविधाएं दी जा रही

ओडिशा में भारतीय पर्यटन वित्त निगम ने एक एनजीओ के साथ मिलकर एक पहल शुरू की है, जिसके तहत भुवनेश्वर में सड़क पर रहने वाले छोटे बच्चों को कोविड शिक्षा, खाना, मेडिकल सेवाएं और आवश्यक समर्थन मुहैया करा रहा है। 

07:56 AM, 27-Apr-2021

यूके से भारत पहुंचे 100 वेंटिलेटर और 95 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने जानकारी दी कि यूनाइटेड किंगडम से आज सुबह 100 वेंटिलेटर और 95 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर भारत पहुंचे। 
 
07:46 AM, 27-Apr-2021

Live: भारी किल्लत के बाद यूके से भारत आए 100 वेंटिलेटर और 95 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर फैली हुई है, जो खतरनाक तरीके से संक्रमण फैला रही है। देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों ने अमेरिका को भी पछाड़ दिया है। पिछले कई दिनों में देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले तीन लाख से ज्यादा आ रहे हैं और दो हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो रही है। वहीं देश में ऑक्सीजन जैसी जरूरी चीजों की कमी देखी जा रही है। कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच देश का स्वास्थ्य सिस्टम चरमरा गया है और सोशल मीडिया नया राष्ट्रीय हेल्पलाइन केंद्र बन गया है। हालांकि सख्त कर्फ्यू और आंशिक लॉकडाउन का असर देखने को मिल रहा है। मुंबई में कई दिनों बाद दैनिक मामले चार हजार से कम आए हैं। 
india news national corona coronavirus covid 19 india
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

