Bappi Lahiri Death Live: गुरुवार को होगा बप्पी दा का अंतिम संस्कार, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जताया शोक

प्रख्यात गायक संगीतकार बप्पी लहरी के निधन पर हार्दिक शोक व्यक्त करता हूं। उनका निधन, सुगम संगीत के क्षेत्र में बड़ी क्षति है। उनके शोक संतप्त परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/BGuEyLGkmI— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 16, 2022
Grew up listening your music , Bappi da, you had your own style and always a smiling face . Your music shall play on forever .. OmShanti, Shanti, Shanti. 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Gl5XY3dPwh— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 16, 2022
क्यों चले जाते है दुनिया से कुछ लोग?? बप्पी दा! ओम् शांति। 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/pHEYTg1f9f— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 16, 2022
#UPDATE | Last rites of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri will be performed tomorrow, says a relative— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022
Just heard about #BappiDa's demise.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 16, 2022
I'm stunned. He will forever be a legend, but more than that, he was a friend.
We shared a mutual love & respect, & I'm grateful that VS were the first composers he sang for outside of his own songs.
This was at Zee #SRGMP on 8 Nov 2021. pic.twitter.com/JoH9mXHPq7
Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022
Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022
Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022
Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2022
Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022
🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed
Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji .— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022
Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more .
Your music will always remain in our hearts .
ॐ शान्ति !
🙏
Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea & recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well & was discharged home on Feb 15: His doctor Dr Deepak Namjoshi (1/2) https://t.co/RpOVO3fkcE— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022