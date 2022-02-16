Bappi Lahiri Death Live: गुरुवार को होगा बप्पी दा का अंतिम संस्कार, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जताया शोक

Just heard about #BappiDa's demise.



I'm stunned. He will forever be a legend, but more than that, he was a friend.



We shared a mutual love & respect, & I'm grateful that VS were the first composers he sang for outside of his own songs.



This was at Zee #SRGMP on 8 Nov 2021. pic.twitter.com/JoH9mXHPq7