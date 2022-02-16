फ्री ई-पेपर सिर्फ एप में पढ़ें - स्पेशल ऑफर!
Live ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood

Live

Bappi Lahiri Death Live: गुरुवार को होगा बप्पी दा का अंतिम संस्कार, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जताया शोक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Wed, 16 Feb 2022 09:54 AM IST
Singer Composer Bappi Lahiri Passed Away Live Updates in Mumbai Hospital
बप्पी लाहिड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खास बातें

Singer Composer Bappi Lahiri Death Live Updates Mumbai Hospital: 80 और 90 के दशक में भारत में डिस्को संगीत को लोकप्रिय बनाने वाले गायक-संगीतकार बप्पी लाहिड़ी का कई स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं के बाद निधन हो गया है। उनका इलाज कर रहे एक डॉक्टर ने बताया कि बप्पी लाहिड़ी कल रात घर पर थे और अस्वस्थ थे, फिर उन्हें जुहू के एक अस्पताल में ले जाया गया, जहां उनका निधन हो गया। 
लाइव अपडेट

09:54 AM, 16-Feb-2022
उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने व्यक्त किया शोक
09:46 AM, 16-Feb-2022
अभिनेत्री रवीना टंडन ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
आपका संगीत सुनते हुए बड़े हुए हैं, बप्पी दा, आपका अपना अंदाज था और हमेशा एक मुस्कुराता चेहरा। आपका संगीत अमर रहेगा .. ओम शांति, शांति, शांति।
09:38 AM, 16-Feb-2022
क्यों चले जाते है दुनिया से कुछ लोग - अनुपम खेर ने जताया दुख
09:36 AM, 16-Feb-2022
अंतिम संस्कार
गायक-संगीतकार बप्पी लाहिड़ी का अंतिम संस्कार कल किया जाएगा।
09:30 AM, 16-Feb-2022
एआर रहमान ने जताया शोक
संगीत उस्ताद एआर रहमान ने दिग्गज संगीतकार और गायक बप्पी लाहिड़ी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया। रहमान ने ट्वीट किया, "#RIPBappida... बप्पी लाहिरी, हिंदी सिनेमा के डिस्को किंग!"

09:20 AM, 16-Feb-2022
गायक-संगीतकार विशाल ददलानी ने बप्पी दा को किया याद
बप्पी दा के निधन के बारे में सुना। मैं स्तब्ध हूं। वह हमेशा एक लीजेंड रहेंगे, लेकिन उससे भी ज्यादा वह एक दोस्त थे। हमने एक-दूसरे के लिए प्यार और सम्मान साझा किया, और मैं आभारी हूं कि विशाल शेखर पहले संगीतकार थे, जिनके लिए बप्पी दा ने गाना गया था।
 
09:17 AM, 16-Feb-2022
संगीत के माध्यम से खुशियां लाने के लिए धन्यवाद - अक्षय कुमार 
आज हमने संगीत उद्योग से एक और रत्न को खो दिया... बप्पी दा, आपकी आवाज मेरे सहित लाखों लोगों को नाचने का कारण थी। आपने अपने संगीत के माध्यम से जो भी खुशियां लाईं, उसके लिए धन्यवाद। परिवार के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना। ऊँ शांति
09:13 AM, 16-Feb-2022
युवराज सिंह ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
महान संगीतकार बप्पी लाहिड़ी जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार 🙏🏻 उन्हें उनकी मंत्रमुग्ध कर देने वाली संगीत रचनाओं के लिए याद किया जाएगा, जिन्हें हर उम्र के लोग पसंद करते हैं। परिवार को मेरी तरफ़ से संवेदना। ऊँ शांति
09:07 AM, 16-Feb-2022
संक्रमण की वजह से हुई मौत
आधिकारिक बयान के मुताबिक बप्पी लाहिड़ी का निधन मंगलवार रात 11.45 बजे हुआ। जब उन्हें अस्पताल लाया गया तो उनके फेफड़ों में संक्रमण था और वह अरसे से ठीक से सो नहीं पा रहे थे। मुंबई में जुहू स्थित क्रिटिकेयर अस्पताल ने ये आधिकारिक बयान जारी किया है।
 
08:58 AM, 16-Feb-2022
प्रधानमंत्री ने जताया शोक
श्री बप्पी लाहिड़ी जी का संगीत सर्वांगीण था, विविध भावनाओं को खूबसूरती से व्यक्त करता था। हर पीढ़ी के लोग उनके गानों से रिलेट कर सकते हैं। उनका जीवंत स्वभाव सभी को याद होगा। उनके निधन से दुखी हूं। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना। ऊँ शांति।
08:53 AM, 16-Feb-2022
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने जताया दुख
महान गायक और संगीतकार बप्पी लाहिड़ी जी के निधन के बारे में जानकर दुख हुआ। उनके निधन से भारतीय संगीत की दुनिया में एक बड़ा खालीपन आ गया है। बप्पी दा को उनके बहुमुखी गायन और जीवंत स्वभाव के लिए याद किया जाएगा। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। ऊँ शांति।
08:49 AM, 16-Feb-2022
अजय देवगन ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
बप्पी दा व्यक्तिगत रूप से बहुत प्यारे थे। लेकिन, उनके संगीत में एक धार थी। उन्होंने चलते चलते, सुरक्षा और डिस्को डांसर के साथ हिंदी फिल्म संगीत के लिए एक और समकालीन शैली पेश की। 🕉 शांति। दादा आपकी कमी खलेगी।
08:45 AM, 16-Feb-2022
अशोक पंडित ने जताया शोक
रॉकस्टार बप्पी लाहिड़ी जी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं। विश्वास नहीं हो रहा कि मेरे पड़ोसी अब नहीं रहे। आपका संगीत हमेशा हमारे दिलों में रहेगा। ॐ शांति!
08:42 AM, 16-Feb-2022
आखिरी बार बिग बॉस में आए थे नजर
बप्पी लाहिड़ी की आखिरी ऑनस्क्रीन उपस्थिति बिग बॉस 15 में सलमान खान के साथ थी। वह अपने पोते स्वास्तिक के नए गीत, बच्चा पार्टी के लॉन्च को बढ़ावा देने के लिए वहां गए थे।
08:30 AM, 16-Feb-2022

Bappi Lahiri Death Live: गुरुवार को होगा बप्पी दा का अंतिम संस्कार, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जताया शोक

दिवंगत गायक-संगीतकार बप्पी लाहिड़ी का मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में कई स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं के बाद निधन हो गया। उनकी मौत की खबर की पुष्टि अस्पताल के डॉक्टर ने की है। मुंबई के जुहू स्थित क्रिटिकेयर अस्पताल में मंगलवार रात उनका निधन हो गया। वह 69 वर्ष के थे।
 
