शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das dances with people of tribal community in a mass wedding program 

वीडियो : सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम में आदिवासियों के साथ झूमकर नाचे मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Tue, 26 Jun 2018 11:09 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास, झारखंड
मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास, झारखंड
ख़बर सुनें
मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास ने राजधानी रांची में एक सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम में जमकर डांस किया। इस संबंध में समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई की ओर से एक वीडियो भी जारी किया गया है जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास एक सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम में आदिवासी समुदाय के साथ सांस्कृतिक धुन में झूमकर थिरकते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, वह इस समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर आमंत्रित थे। समारोह का आयोजन केंद्रीय सरना समिति की ओर से रविवार को रांची के खेलगांव में किया गया था। इसमें 351 गरीब आदिवासी और हिंदू जोड़ों के सामूहिक विवाह संपन्न हुए। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने सभी जोड़ियों को आशीर्वाद दिया और उनके मंगल जीवन की कामना की। 

वीडियो ः 

 
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। “FamilyShaadi by Shaadi.com”
आज ही रजिस्टर करें।

RELATED

raghubar das tribal community ranchi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Jimmy Sheirgill will seen in Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao film Mental Hai Kya
Bollywood

'मेंटल है क्या' में जिमी शेरगिल की हुई एंट्री, दो हीरो के साथ रोमांस करती नजर आएंगी कंगना रनौत

26 जून 2018

bihar board 10th result 2018 know how to check
Career Plus

Bihar Board 10th Result: आज जारी होंगे नतीजे, ऐसे करें चेक

26 जून 2018

Hiten and Gauri
Television

VIDEO: गौरी के साथ खुलेआम रोमांटिक हुए हितेन तेजवानी, अमिताभ के इस गाने पर डांस कर लगाई आग

26 जून 2018

Home Remedy of Mustard oil To Get instant Relief From Tooth Pain
Home Remedies

दांतों के दर्द को छूमंतर कर देता है सरसों के तेल का ये नुस्खा, इस्तेमाल करने का तरीका बेहद आसान

26 जून 2018

couple
Relationship

इन 3 राशियों के पुरुष साबित होते हैं बेस्ट हस्बैंड, क्या आपके पार्टनर का भी है इस लिस्ट में नाम

26 जून 2018

बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

PHOTO: पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आया बॉबी देओल का बेटा, फिल्मों में आते ही मचा सकता है तबाही

26 जून 2018

गौहर जान
Bollywood

B'day Spl: 13 की उम्र में हुआ था गौहर जान का रेप, 100 साल पहले बनी थीं देश की पहली करोड़पति गायिका

26 जून 2018

Ishaqzaade
Bollywood

'इशकजादे' नहीं इस फिल्म से डेब्यू करने वाले थे अर्जुन कपूर, रिलीज से पहले काट दिया गया था पूरा रोल

26 जून 2018

Salman Khan film Race 3 present in world lowest rated movies
Bollywood

सलमान खान को गूगल ने बताया था घटिया एक्टर, अब 'रेस 3' बनी दुनिया की सबसे वाहियात फिल्म

26 जून 2018

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

गोवा में ब्वॉयफ्रेंड निक के साथ खास पल बिता रही हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

26 जून 2018

Most Read

bihar cm nitish kumar attack on bjp without taking name
Bihar

नीतीश के फिर दिखे विद्रोही तेवर, इस बयान के बाद सतर्क हुई भाजपा

लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए सीटों के बंटवारे पर फंसे पेच के बीच बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के तेज होते हमले से भाजपा सतर्क हो गई है।

26 जून 2018

Nine policemen suspended for not serving vegetable for free
Bihar

मुफ्त में सब्जी नहीं देने पर नाबालिग सब्जी विक्रेता को जेल भेजने वाले नौ पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

26 जून 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी-रामविलास पासवान
Bihar

जेडीयू के बाद रामविलास भी सीट बंटवारे को लेकर कूदे, कहा- जल्द निर्णय चाहते हैं

26 जून 2018

राम विलास वेदांती
Lucknow

कोर्ट के फैसले के बिना ही शुरू होगा अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का निर्माण: राम विलास वेदांती

25 जून 2018

कुत्ते के काटने से बच्चे की मौत
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः डेढ़ साल के बच्चे को कुत्तों ने नोचा, मौत मामले में 9 दिन बाद दर्ज हुआ केस

26 जून 2018

woman lying on railway track with her child is safe after train passed in MP
Madhya Pradesh

रेलवे ट्रैक पर बच्चे के साथ लेटी महिला बची, 100 की स्पीड से पार कर गई ट्रेन

24 जून 2018

Nikhil Handa accused of murdering wife Shailja of Indian Army officer 
National

दिल्ली: शैलजा हत्याकांड पर पुलिस का खुलासा, मेजर ने कैसे और क्यों किया मर्डर

24 जून 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

हरदोई में अज्ञात वाहन ने बाइक सवार दामाद व ससुर को मारी टक्कर, दोनों की मौत

26 जून 2018

कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित सीएम योगी
Lucknow

राम मंदिर विवाद: संतों को सीएम योगी ने दी धैर्य रखने की नसीहत

25 जून 2018

धूल भरी आंधी
National

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में चली तेज धूल भरी आंधी, वायु गुणवत्ता में आई गंभीर गिरावट

25 जून 2018

Related Videos

EXCLUSIVE: नक्सली रह चुके शख्स ने बताया, कैसी होती थी जंगलों में जिंदगी!

बेहतर जिंदगी और समाज की तलाश में हजारों युवक नक्सलवाद की तरफ जाते है, लेकिन वहां संगठन के बड़े अधिकारीयों की करतूत देख वे नाउम्मीद हो जाते है। यह स्टोरी एक ऐसे ही युवा की है जो झारखंड का रहने वाला है।

17 जून 2018

झारखंड पत्थरगढ़ी 4:20

VIDEO: झारखंड के इन गांवों में नहीं चलता भारतीय संविधान

15 जून 2018

dhanbad rape 3:14

VIDEO: पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म कर हत्या

1 मई 2018

हादसा 1:18

वापस लौट रही थी बारात, आठ लोगों की उठ गई अर्थी

11 अप्रैल 2018

NAXAL 1:01

मास्टर प्लान से सुरक्षबलों ने मार गिराएं 5 नक्सली

5 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

न राशन कार्ड बना, न खाना मिला, झारखंड में महिला की भुखमरी से हुई मौत

5 जून 2018

16 year old girl raped in Jharkhand
National

रेप के बाद लड़की को जिंदा जलाने की कोशश, जिंदगी-मौत के बीच झूल रही 16 साल की मासूम

7 मई 2018

Jharkhand: in Chatra accident 9 died
Jharkhand

झारखंड: चतरा में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा, 9 बारातियों की मौत

26 अप्रैल 2018

रघुवर दास
Jharkhand

सीएम जनसंवाद कार्यक्रम के तीन साल हुए पूरे, सीएम रघुबर दास ने मिठाई खिलाकर खुशी जताई

24 अप्रैल 2018

सरयू राय
India News

झारखंड के सीएम रघुवर दास के खिलाफ दिल्ली में शुरू हुई सरयू राय की सियासी चहलकदमी

5 फरवरी 2018

रोड एक्सीडेंट
Jharkhand

झारखंड में ट्रक ने ऑटोरिक्शा को रौंदा, 11 की मौके पर ही मौत

15 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.