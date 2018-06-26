शहर चुनें

झारखंड: नक्सली हमले में सशस्त्र बल के 6 जवान शहीद, 4 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गरवा Updated Tue, 26 Jun 2018 11:45 PM IST
झारखंड में नक्सलियों ने एक बड़े हमले को अंजाम दिया है। पलामू रेंज के डीआईजी विपुल शुक्ला ने बताया कि नक्सलियों ने झारखंड के गरवा जिले में जमीन में भयानक विस्फोट किया है। इस विस्फोट में 6 जवानों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि 4 जवान घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। 
 

 
