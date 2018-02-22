शहर चुनें

J&K: आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर किया हमला, गोलीबारी में एक जवान घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 09:32 AM IST
Terrorists fired on security forces in Bandipora of North Kashmir
आतंकवादियों ने एक बार फिर से सुरक्षाबलों को निशाना बनाया। सुबह-सुबह आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर गोलीबारी कर दी। गोलीबारी में एक जवान घायल हुआ है।
उत्तर कश्मीर में बंदीपोरा के कुख्यात हजिन बेल्ट में सुबह सर्च ऑपरेशन के दौरान आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। गोलीबारी में एक जवान जख्मी हो गया। 

जिसके बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने भी जवाबी गोलीबारी की। फिलहाल सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों की घेरबंदी कर ली है और उनकी तलाश में सर्च ऑपरेशन चला रखा है।  वहीं बॉर्डर पर उरी सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर से नापाक हरकत की है। पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर से सीजफायर तोड़ा है। 



 

