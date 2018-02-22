वहीं बॉर्डर पर उरी सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर से नापाक हरकत की है। पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर से सीजफायर तोड़ा है।
#FLASH Gunshots heard in Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Search operation by security forces underway. #JammuAndKashmir— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018
#JammuAndKashmir: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces in Charunda Uri sector. Further details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018
22 फरवरी 2018