POK citizen Shabbir Ahmed crossing the border by mistake India sent back

भारत ने पेश की मानवता की मिसाल, गलती से सीमा पार करने वाले पीओके नागरिक भेजा वापस

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, जम्मू Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 08:22 PM IST
भारतीय सेना ने शब्बीर को भेजा वापस
भारतीय सेना ने शब्बीर को भेजा वापस - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय सेना ने पीओके नागरिक शब्बीर अहमद जो गलती से पिछले दिनों भारतीय सीमा में आ गया था आज उसे पीओके के अधिकारियों के हवाले कर दिया गया है। भारतीय सेना ने आज शब्बीर को पीओके में टंगवाल क्रॉसिंग पाइंट पर ले गई जहां उसे पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों को सौंप दिया। इस दौरान पाक अधिकारियों ने भारत की सराहना की।  
बता दें कि 32 वर्षीय पीओके नागरिक शब्बीर अहमद ने 17 मई को अनजाने में एलओसी पार कर भारत में एंट्री कर ली थी। उसके बाद शब्बीर को तंगधार के लोगों के समर्थन से भारतीय सेना ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। वहीं इसके बाद भारतीय सेना द्वारा प्रत्यावर्तन के लिए पीओके अधिकारियों से संपर्क किया गया था।

