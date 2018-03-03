शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   one more terrorist surrender in jammu and kashmir after his mother appeal

जम्मू कश्मीर: एक और आतंकी ने माँ की अपील पर किया सरेंडर

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 05:59 PM IST
one more terrorist surrender in jammu and kashmir after his mother appeal
आतंकी ने किया आत्मसमर्पण - फोटो : File Photo
जम्मू कश्मीर में आतंक के आकाओं को एक और झटका लगा है। घाटी के एक और आतंकी ने हिंसा का रास्ता छोड़ मुख्यधारा में वापसी की है। शुक्रवार को आतंकी ने आत्मसमर्पण कर पुरानी सामान्य जिंदगी जीने का फैसला किया है। 
जानकारी के मुताबिक आतंकी ने अपनी मां की भावुक अपील का वीडियो देखने के बाद आतंक की राह को अलविदा कहने का निर्णय लिया। इसके बाद युवक ने पुलिस के सामने सरेंडर कर दिया। 

गौरतलब है कि कुछ दिनों पहले आतंकी की माँ का सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था। जिसमें उन्होंने अपने बेटे से आतंक की राह को छोड़ कर वापस आने की भावुक अपील की थी। 

जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस के डीजीपी एसपी वैद ने ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए लिखा कि घाटी का एक और युवा आतंक की राह को छोड़ मुख्यधारा में वापस लौट आया है। 

मैं इस परिवार के फिर से एक होने पर खुश रहने की कामना करता हूं। जानकारी के मुताबिक युवक अब तक किसी आतंकी घटना में शामिल नहीं था। इस लिए उस पर कोई केस दर्ज नहीं किया जाएगा। 

गौरतलब है कि फुटबॉलर से आतंकी बने माजिद खान के वापसी करने के बाद अब तक करीब पांच से आधिक आतंकियों ने आतंक के रास्ते को अलविदा कहा है। डीजीपी एसपी वैद की ओर से कई दफा इस बात को कहा गया है कि हम आतंकियों को मारने से ज्यादा उनके मुख्यधारा में वापसी कराने पर जोर दे रहे हैं। 



 

RELATED

jammu and kashmir terrorist surrender dgp sp vaid

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Urmila Matondkar shared romantic picture on her wedding anniversary
Bollywood

10 साल छोटे लड़के से शादी कर इस एक्ट्रेस ने मचाया था तहलका, सालगिरह पर शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर

3 मार्च 2018

A Man in Ghana teaching computing without computers
Weird Stories

ब्लैकबोर्ड पर तस्वीर बनाकर सिखा रहा कंप्यूटर, ऐसा कर हिट हुआ ये शख्स

3 मार्च 2018

video being viral of the father in law after kiss the daughter in law
Weird Stories

भरी शादी में बहू के साथ कुछ कर बैठा ससुर, बाहर आ गया असुर

3 मार्च 2018

Taimur spotted with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan outside Karisma house
Bollywood

करीना की गोद में शरारत करते दिखे तैमूर, कैमरा देखकर मचल पड़े

3 मार्च 2018

Priya Prakash Warrier and Roshan Abdur Rauf Holi video goes viral
Bollywood

ऑन स्क्रीन ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ होली के रंग में रंगी प्रिया प्रकाश, कुछ ही मिनटों में वीडियो वायरल

3 मार्च 2018

anushka sharma film pari review
Movie Review

Movie Review: 'परी' देखने का प्लान है तो पहले जान लें कैसी है फिल्म

3 मार्च 2018

jokes with doctor
Jokes

फल खाया करो छिलके सहित

3 मार्च 2018

karan johar planning to shiddat postponed after sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद करण जौहर की ख्वाहिश रह गई अधूरी, उठाना पड़ा ये बड़ा कदम

3 मार्च 2018

anil kapoor will play 30 year old father role for fanne khan
Bollywood

30 साल छोटे बनकर लौट रहे अनिल कपूर, 60 की उम्र में पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

3 मार्च 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection Day 8
Bollywood

अनुष्का की 'परी' के बाद भी 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' की पकड़ बरकरार, जानें क्या रहा कलेक्शन

3 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Woman burnt alive with Holika
Kanpur

होलिका के साथ जिंदा जल गई महिला, लकड़ियों के अंदर छिपकर बैठी थी

यूपी के कानपुर देहात में होलिका दहन में महिला के जलकर मरने का बड़ा ही अजीब मामला सामने आया।

3 मार्च 2018

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is delighted for the victory in Tripura
Lucknow

त्रिपुरा में कमल खिलने पर बोले योगी- भारत की राजनीति में ये ऐतिहासिक दिन

3 मार्च 2018

होली मिलन को जाते ग्रामीण को कुचला, मौत
Budaun

होली मिलन को जाते ग्रामीण को कुचला, मौत

3 मार्च 2018

thousand new buses will be purchase for kumbh mela
Lucknow

कुंभ मेले में जाने के लिए यात्रियों को मिलेंगी ये बेहतर सुविधाएं

3 मार्च 2018

BJP venkaiah naidu arrives in rishikesh international yoga festival
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पहुंचे उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू, इंटरनेशनल योगा फेस्टिवल में करेंगे शिरकत

3 मार्च 2018

MC Dharamshala installed 15 street lights at ministers home
Shimla

मंत्री को खुश करने के लिए नगर निगम ने कर डाला नया कारनामा

3 मार्च 2018

basant loves nidhi hoarding in kanpur
Kanpur

सिरफिरे 'आशिक की रंगबाजी', कुछ इस अंदाज में प्यार का इजहार

3 मार्च 2018

सुंदरनगर में आगजनी की घटना में दो मंजिला मकान के छह कमरें जले
Mandi

सुंदरनगर में आगजनी की घटना में दो मंजिला मकान के छह कमरें जले

3 मार्च 2018

मंडी और सरकाघाट में अब सफर हुआ आसान, इलेक्ट्रिकल टैक्सी सेवा की शुरूआत
Mandi

मंडी और सरकाघाट में अब सफर हुआ आसान, इलेक्ट्रिकल टैक्सी सेवा की शुरूआत

3 मार्च 2018

पधर में बिना बिल के बिक रही फल सब्जियां 9260 रुपए जुर्माना
Mandi

पधर में बिना बिल के बिक रही फल सब्जियां 9260 रुपए जुर्माना

3 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: उड़ी सेक्टर में जारी पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी, पलायन को मजबूर ग्रामीण

पाकिस्तान की ओर से शुक्रवार को भी उड़ी सेक्टर में गोलाबारी की गई। पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी में बार्डर के आसपास के गांवों में बने कई मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।

23 फरवरी 2018

People gives the tribute the shaheed in sunjuwa terror attack in kupwara 0:46

सुंजवां हमले में शहीद जवान को आखिरी विदाई देने उमड़े लोग

14 फरवरी 2018

RECENT TERRORIST ACTIVITIES BY PAKISTAN, INCLUDING SUNJWAN ATTACK, SURGICAL STRIKE AN OPTION 4:22

45 दिन में शहीद हुए 25 जवान, अब यही बचा है आखिरी चारा

13 फरवरी 2018

masood azahar is behind the terror attack in sunjuwa army base camp 3:51

'सुंजुवां हमले का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी मसूद अजहर'

12 फरवरी 2018

statment of eye witness of sunjawan terror attck in jammu 3:09

सुंजवां आतंकी हमले में शहीद जवान की पत्नी ने बयां किया आंखों देखा हाल

12 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

four pakistani soldiers killed in cross firing in loc border jammu and kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः 48 घंटों से जारी गोलीबारी में अब तक पाक के चार सैनिक ढेर

3 मार्च 2018

isis claim his second terror attack in jammu and kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः ISIS ने किया कश्मीर में दूसरे हमले का दावा, सूरा हमले में बताया अपना हाथ

27 फरवरी 2018

militants threw grenade in pulwama police station, terrorist chopan killed
Jammu

J&K: आतंकियों ने पुलवामा पुलिस स्टेशन पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला, हिजबुल आतंकी चौपान की मौत

26 फरवरी 2018

three dead in mudslide hits Lolab forests in Kupwara jammu and kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः बारिश-बर्फबारी के साथ आई घाटी में आफत, मलबे में दबने से 3 की मौत

24 फरवरी 2018

Traffic IG of Jammu basant rath is becoming a hero of jammu and kashmir
Jammu

J&K: जम्मू ट्रैफिक आईजी बसंत रथ बनते जा रहे हैं पूरे शहर के हीरो, लग रहे हैं जिंदाबाद के नारे

24 फरवरी 2018

Samba DC, directs all officers to install ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ ringtone
Jammu

J&K: डीसी सांबा ने दिया निर्देश, सभी अधिकारी फोन में लगाए "बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ" का रिंगटोन

24 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.