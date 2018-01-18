Download App
टेरर फंडिंग केस: NIA ने दाखिल की चार्जशीट, हाफिज सईद और सलाउद्दीन का नाम भी शामिल

amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:45 PM IST
NIA file a chargesheet in terrorfuning case in kashmir valley
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में टेरर फंडिंग केस में चार्जशीट दाखिल की है। एनआईए द्वारा दाखिल इस चार्जशीट में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के प्रमुख हाफिज सईद और हिजबुल चीफ सैयद सलाउद्दीन नाम भी शामिल है।

एनआईए ने जम्मू कश्मीर में टेरर फंडिंग केस में 6 महीने की जांच के बाद यह चार्जशीट दाखिल की है। जानकारी के अनुसार इस पूरे मामले में सुनवाई दोपहर 2 बजे से होगी। एनआईए द्वारा कोर्ट में पेश चार्जशीट में अलगाववादी नेता सैयद अली शाह गिलानी के दामाद अल्ताफ शाह, हुर्रियत नेता शाहिद इस्लाम, अयाज अहमद, बिट्टा कराटे के अलावा कई अन्य नाम भी शामिल हैं। गौरतलब है कि इस मामले में सलाहुद्दीन के बेटे सैयद शाहिद युसूफ को एनआईए ने अक्टूबर में गिरफ्तार किया था

बता दें कि यह पूरा मामला 2011 के उस समय का है जब कश्‍मीर में आतंकी गतिविधियों को और आधिक बढावा देने के लिए हवाला के जारिए विदेशी धन को पहुंचाया गया था। इस दौरान घाटी के अलगाववादी नेताओं समेत कई अन्य लोगों के नाम सामने आए थे जिन्हें हवाला के जरिए पाकिस्तान से जम्मू-कश्मीर में पैसे भेजे गए थे। 
 

