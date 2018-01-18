Kashmir terror funding case: Aftab Hilali Shah, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah & Zahoor Watali among others named in chargesheet filed by NIA in a Delhi Court.— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
अगर अाप बाइक पर बैठकर आगरा - लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर फर्राटा भरने की साेच रहे हैं ताे सरकार ने अापकी जेब काे भारी चपत लगाने की तैयारी कर ली है। आगरा - लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर चलने के लिए सभी वाहनों को टोल टैक्स अदा करना होगा।
17 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.