Mughal Road will open for traffic today

यातायात के लिए आज खुलेगी मुगल रोड, बर्फबारी के चलते चार नवंबर से बंद है सड़क

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, पुंछ Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 02:15 AM IST
Mughal Road
Mughal Road - फोटो : File Photo
ख़बर सुनें
पुंछ और राजोरी को शोपियां (कश्मीर) से जोड़ने वाली मुगलरोड वीरवार दोपहर यातायात के लिए खोल दी जाएगी। इस बारे में पीडब्ल्यूडी मेकेनिकल इकाई के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि बर्फ हटाने के बाद मुगलरोड पर जो थोड़ी बहुत बाधाएं थीं उन्हें पूरा कर लिया गया है। 
इसके साथ ही यातायात पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने सड़क का निरीक्षण किया है। सबसे पहले 11 बजे कश्मीर की तरफ से शोपियां से बफलियाज के लिए वाहन छोड़े जाएंगे और उनके बफलियाज पहुंचने के बाद तीन बजे बफलियाज से कश्मीर के लिए वाहनों को छोड़ा जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि भारी बर्फबारी के चलते मुगलरोड चार नवंबर से यातायात के लिए बंद है।





गुलशन के परिवार का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः कारोबारी गुलशन की अंतिम इच्छा रह गई अधूरी, मैनेजर संजना है वजह

4 दिसंबर 2019

mla hostel srinagar
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 के खात्मे से घुसपैठियों को नहीं मिल रहे मददगार, घुसपैठ में आई कमी

जम्मू कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म किए जाने के बाद घुसपैठियों यानी आतंकवादियों को कई तरह की दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सीमा पार से घुसपैठ कर जम्मू कश्मीर में आने वाले आतंकी या पहले से घाटी में मौजूद आतंकियों को कोई मददगार नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

4 दिसंबर 2019

telecom syestem
Jammu

जब इंटरनेट सेवा नहीं, तो डाटा सहित महंगे रीचार्ज क्यों

4 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में घुसपैठिया
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नौशेरा सेक्टर में पकड़ा गया पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर का घुसपैठिया

4 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Jammu

सरकारी कर्मियों को एलटीसी का तोहफा,परिवार के सदस्यों को भी मिलेगा लाभ 

4 दिसंबर 2019

LOC
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर बरसाए गोले, भारतीय सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई जारी

4 दिसंबर 2019

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह, उत्तरी कमान
Jammu

श्रीनगरः लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह ने की कश्मीर घाटी में सुरक्षा स्थिति की समीक्षा

4 दिसंबर 2019

public problem
Jammu

चक भगवान में 10 माह से पानी की आपूर्ति ठप

4 दिसंबर 2019

हार्टीकल्चर विभाग द्वारा लगाए शिविर के दौरान किसानों को फलदार पौधे वितरित करते हुए मुख्यअधिकार?
Jammu

किसानों को फलदार पौधे लगाने को किया जागरूक

4 दिसंबर 2019

agitation
Jammu

हैदराबाद की घटना के खिलाफ के विवि के विद्यार्थियों का प्रदर्शन

4 दिसंबर 2019

जयौडियां--प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शमिल लोग सीएमओ जम्मू से मिलते हुये
Jammu

‘पलांवाला की पीएचसी नहीं हो रही शिफ्ट’

4 दिसंबर 2019

