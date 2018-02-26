शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Ministry of Home Affairs will reimburse all funds spent by Jammu-Kashmir Govt

जम्मू-कश्मीर: क्रॉस-बॉर्डर फायरिंग में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई करेगी केंद्र सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 04:35 PM IST
Ministry of Home Affairs will reimburse all funds spent by Jammu-Kashmir Govt
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने ऐलान किया है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार द्वारा क्रॉस-बॉर्डर फायरिंग में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई केंद्र सरकार करेगी। सरकार सीमा पार से होने वाले फायरिंग के शिकार लोगों को नुकसान के लिए मुआवजे का भी भुगतान करेगी।
 
बता दें कि, जम्मू-कश्मीर में आए दिन आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ होती रहती है। क्रॉस-बॉर्डर फायरिंग में स्थानीय लोगों को भी भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है। कई बार हमले में नागरिकों की जान भी चली जाती है।

जम्मू कश्मीर के हाजिन इलाके में सोमवार को भी आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों में मुठभेड़ हुई। बांदीपोरा के हाजिन इलाके में सुरक्षाबलों ने गहन तलाशी अभियान चलाया था। इस दौरान घेरा सख्त होता देख आतंकियों ने जवानों पर फायरिंग कर भाग निकलने की कोशिश की।  हालांकि जवानों ने आतंकियों की गोलीबारी का मुंहतोड़ जवाब देते हुए आतंकियों को घेरे रखा।  

बताया जा रहा है कि सोमवार सुबह सुरक्षाबलों को हाजिन के बोन मोहल्ला में आतंकियों की मौजूदगी के खुफिया इनपुट मिले थे। जिसके बाद जवानों ने पूरे इलाके को घेर कर गहन तलाशी अभियान चलाया। इस मुठभेड़ में  एक स्थानीय युवक के घायल होने की भी खबर आ रही है हालांकि इसकी अभी कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। 

सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा तलाशी अभियान चलाते ही इलाके में हिंसा भड़क उठी और जवानों पर पथराव भी शुरू हो गया। इस पथराव में  एक स्थानीय युवक के घायल होने की भी बात सामने आ रही है। इलाके में किसी भी हालात से निपटने के लिए अतिरिक्त जवानों की तैनाती कर दी  गई है। 

RELATED

ministry of home affairs jammu kashmir govt

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Sridevi Wardrobe Was Full Of White Dress In Western And Indian Style
Fashion

सफेद रंग के कपड़ों से गुलजार था श्रीदेवी का वार्डरोब, पहनने का अंदाज भी था शानदर

26 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi do not want to come in Bollywood but her first blockbuster film forced her to enter
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में कभी नहीं आना चाहती थीं श्रीदेवी, एक फिल्म के कारण बदलना पड़ा फैसला

26 फरवरी 2018

In These Seven countries You can drive cars with Indian license
World of Wonders

7 देश ऐसे जहां भारतीय लाइसेंस पर चला सकते हैं कार, नहीं जानते होंगे ये बात

26 फरवरी 2018

jhanvi kapoor reaction after heard the new of mother sridevi demise
Bollywood

जब करण जौहर ने जाह्नवी कपूर को दी श्रीदेवी के निधन की खबर, ऐसा हो गया था हाल

26 फरवरी 2018

Everything you want to know about Sridevi Net worth and luxurious lifestyle
Lifestyle

लग्जरी कारों और विदेश में छुट्टियां मनाने की शौकीन थीं श्रीदेवी, गजब थी लाइफस्टाइल

26 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death sanjay kapoor trolled when share a photo on instagram
Bollywood

संजय कपूर पर भड़के श्रीदेवी के फैंस, शेयर की फोटो तो बोले- 'टाइम देखो पोस्ट का'

26 फरवरी 2018

Forensic report says Sridevi died of heart attack in Dubai hotel
Bollywood

कार्डियक अरेस्ट नहीं, इस वजह से हुई श्रीदेवी की मौत, फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट में बड़ा खुलासा

26 फरवरी 2018

5 unsolve reason of superstar sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के वो 5 रहस्य, जो अभी तक हैं अनसुलझे

26 फरवरी 2018

Boney Kapoor broke down after the Sridevi death, Adnan Siddiqui reveals
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर सुनते ही बेसुध हुए बोनी कपूर, अब ऐसी हो गई हालत

26 फरवरी 2018

Five Things Which Sridevi Introduced To Bollywood And Made It Fashion And Lifestyle Statement
Lifestyle

श्रीदेवी के इन 5 एहसानों के तले ताउम्र दबा रहेगा बॉलीवुड, दिलों में जिंदा रहेगी 'चांदनी'

26 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

lmrc changed train timing on the occasion of holi  
Lucknow

होली के दिन बदला रहेगा मेट्रो के संचालन का समय

एलएमआरसी ने होली के मद्देनजर 2 मार्च को मेट्रो की टाइमिंग में बदलवा किया है। इस दिन मेट्रो का संचालन दोपहर 2.30 मिनट से रात 10 बजे तक किया जाएगा।

26 फरवरी 2018

private bus falls in gorege near mandi 1 died 55 injured
Shimla

हिमाचल: खाई में गिरी बस, 1 की मौत 55 घायल

26 फरवरी 2018

BJP MLA said that these people are pakistani
Varanasi

बीजेपी विधायक बोले- भारत माता की जय बोलने से कतराने वाले लोग पाकिस्तानी

26 फरवरी 2018

truck entered in the house, grandmother and grandson dead
Lucknow

घर में सो रहे परिवार पर चढ़ गया बेकाबू ट्रक, दादी-पोते की दर्दनाक मौत, तीन घायल

26 फरवरी 2018

patanjali denied to sold products at lower prices under PDS dipos in himachal
Shimla

पतंजलि का इनकार, अब बाबा रामदेव से मोलभाव करेगी सरकार

26 फरवरी 2018

Elderly people who undergo knee surgery, walked on ramp during 'HEALTH FOR YOUR KNEES' program.
Delhi NCR

‘HEALTH FOR YOUR KNEES’ कार्यक्रम के दौरान घुटने की सर्जरी कराने वाले बुजुर्गों ने किया रैंप वॉक

26 फरवरी 2018

anna Hazare reached Lucknow to address a public meeting in kakori
Lucknow

'सत्याग्रह' को धार देने लखनऊ पहुंचे अन्ना हजारे

26 फरवरी 2018

Himachal govt plannint to probe Rajiv Thali Yojana
Shimla

पूर्व मंत्री बाली के कार्यकाल की इस योजना की होगी जांच

26 फरवरी 2018

RJD says mayawati does not want to go in rajya sabha because BJP is in power
Bihar

'भाजपा के सत्ता में रहते मायावती राज्यसभा नहीं जाना चाहतीं'

26 फरवरी 2018

upsrtc started holi special bus service to different roots 
Lucknow

UPSRTC: इन स्पेशल बसों से पहुंचे होली मनाने अपने घर

26 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: उड़ी सेक्टर में जारी पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी, पलायन को मजबूर ग्रामीण

पाकिस्तान की ओर से शुक्रवार को भी उड़ी सेक्टर में गोलाबारी की गई। पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी में बार्डर के आसपास के गांवों में बने कई मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।

23 फरवरी 2018

People gives the tribute the shaheed in sunjuwa terror attack in kupwara 0:46

सुंजवां हमले में शहीद जवान को आखिरी विदाई देने उमड़े लोग

14 फरवरी 2018

RECENT TERRORIST ACTIVITIES BY PAKISTAN, INCLUDING SUNJWAN ATTACK, SURGICAL STRIKE AN OPTION 4:22

45 दिन में शहीद हुए 25 जवान, अब यही बचा है आखिरी चारा

13 फरवरी 2018

masood azahar is behind the terror attack in sunjuwa army base camp 3:51

'सुंजुवां हमले का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी मसूद अजहर'

12 फरवरी 2018

statment of eye witness of sunjawan terror attck in jammu 3:09

सुंजवां आतंकी हमले में शहीद जवान की पत्नी ने बयां किया आंखों देखा हाल

12 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Government changed villages with derogatory names to the respectable ones
India News

बिहार का नचनिया गांव हुआ अब काशीपुर, गांवों के अजीब नामों को बदलेगी सरकार

18 फरवरी 2018

home ministery issue a alert to all states that terrorist could chemical attack on nation
India News

केमिकल अटैक को अंजाम दे सकते हैं आतंकी, गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी किया अलर्ट

10 सितंबर 2017

Supreme Court to hear pleas relating to ban on SIMI separately on October 13
India News

सिमी पर लगेगा प्रतिबंध या नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 13 अक्टूबर को सुनवाई

28 अगस्त 2017

Madras High Court stays lookout circular against Karti Chidambaram, says for counter-affidavit
India News

चिदंबरम के बेटे को मद्रास HC से मिली राहत, लुकआउट नोटिस पर स्टे

10 अगस्त 2017

Respond to RTI query on Sonia Gandhi's citizenship: CIC to MHA
India News

सोनिया गांधी की नागरिकता की मांगी जानकारी, CIC ने कहा- जवाब दे गृह मंत्रालय

4 जुलाई 2017

Ministry Of Home Affairs Statement On SyedSalahuddin
India News

सैयद सलाउद्दीन के भारत में आतंक के बयान पर गृह मंत्रालय की "चुटकी"

3 जुलाई 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.