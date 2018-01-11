उनमें से कुछ नाबालिग हैं और जिन्हें यह भी नहीं पता है कि वह क्या कर रहे हैं। हमें आतंकवादियों के मारे जाने का जश्न नहीं मनाना चाहिए, यह हमारी सामूहिक विफलता का प्रमाण है, जब हमारे सुरक्षा बल भी शहीद हो, हम दुखी महसूस करते हैं, हमें सुरक्षा जवानों के माता-पिता और आतंकियों के माता-पिता दोनों के साथ सहानुभूति रखनी चाहिए।
Militants who are from Kashmir are martyrs, they are our brothers, some of them are minors who don't even know what they are doing: Aijaz Ahmed Mir,PDP MLA pic.twitter.com/13vRlhFBJ3— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2018
We should not celebrate the killings of militants, it is our collective failure, we feel sad when our security forces are martyred as well, we should sympathize with parents of security jawans and with parents of militants as well: Aijaz Ahmed Mir,PDP MLA pic.twitter.com/pvOX0c3IIF— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2018
Terrorists & separatists are the enemies of Kashmir, Kashmiris, development and peace. How can they be someone's brother?: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister pic.twitter.com/MN6L3tCbM3— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2018
दिल्ली की एक प्राइवेट कंपनी यू एंड आई के लॉकर से दिल्ली निदेशालय ने 61 करोड़ रुपए बरामद किए हैं।
11 जनवरी 2018
