Militants who are from Kashmir are martyrs, they are our brothers, some of them are minors who don't even know what they are doing: Aijaz Ahmed Mir,PDP MLA pic.twitter.com/13vRlhFBJ3

We should not celebrate the killings of militants, it is our collective failure, we feel sad when our security forces are martyred as well, we should sympathize with parents of security jawans and with parents of militants as well: Aijaz Ahmed Mir,PDP MLA pic.twitter.com/pvOX0c3IIF