Ladakh Passingout parade for recruits was held by Ladakh Scouts Regiment in Leh

लेहः पासिंग आउट परेड का आयोजन, लद्दाख स्काउट्स रेजिमेंट ने लिया हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू/लेह Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 03:17 PM IST
पासिंग आउट परेड
पासिंग आउट परेड - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
लेह में शनिवार को रेजिमेंट सेंटर की पासिंग आउट परेड आयोजित की गई। इसमें लद्दाख स्काउट्स रेजिमेंट ने भाग लिया। वहीं जम्मू-कश्मीर के 575 बेटे पासिंग आउट परेड के दौरान लाइट इन्फेंट्री रेजिमेंटल सेंटर में शामिल हुए। सेना में शामिल होने पर श्रीनगर निवासी वसीम अहमद मीर ने कहा कि मैं बहुत खुश हूं। मेरे माता-पिता गर्व महसूस कर रहे हैं। हमें शारीरिक और मानसिक दोनों तरह से सेना में बहुत कुछ सीखने को मिलता है। मेरे पिता भी सेना में थे, उनकी वर्दी ने मुझे सेना में शामिल होने के लिए प्रेरित किया।
passingout parade ladakh scouts regiment indian army
