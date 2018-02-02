अपना शहर चुनें

J&K: हरियाणा में पिटा कश्मीरी छात्र, महबूबा ने ट्विटर पर सुनी छात्र की गुहार

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 12:10 AM IST
Kashmiri students being assaulted in Haryana central university Mahendargarh
student - फोटो : twitter
हरियाणा सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी में पढ़ रहे कश्मीरी छात्रों के साथ मारपीट हुई। जिसमें से एक छात्र ने जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती को ट्वीट कर मदद की गुहार की। महबूबा ने तुरंत ट्वटर पर ही हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर को तत्काल कार्रवाई करने का संदेश भेजा।

सीएम के सक्रिय देख कर पुलिस के मुखिया भी हरकत में आए और उन्होंने हरियाणा के डीजीपी से संपर्क किया। हरियाणा विवि में पढ़ रहे कश्मीरी छात्रों बताया कि शुक्रवार की नमाज अता कर के वापस आते समय कुछ लोगों ने उन पर हमला कर दिया इस घटना में रेहान नाम के छात्र को गंभीर चोटे आई हैं।

हालांकि हरियाणा पुलिस के मुताबिक यह पूरा मामला दो छात्र गुटों के बीच मारपीट का है। इस मामले की जांच के लिए आईजी रेवाड़ी को भेज दिया गया है।  पुलिस के मुताबिक मामले की पूरी तफ्तीश के बाद दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

हरियाणा के डीजीपी बीएस संधु के मुताबिक यह पूरा मामला दो विवि के दो छात्र गुटों के बीच मारपीट की है जिसमें कुछ कश्मीरी छात्रों के घायल होने की सूचना आई है। दोनों ओर से एफआईआर दर्ज करा दी गई है। हम मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। दोषियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 
mahendargarh haryana central university kashmir student

