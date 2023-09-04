Jammu Kashmir : बारामूला मे लश्कर के दो मददगार गिरफ्तार, चाइनीज पिस्तौल और हैंड ग्रेनेड बरामद

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामूला मे लश्कर के दो मददगार (ओजीडब्ल्यू) गिरफ्तार किये गये हैं। इनके कब्जे से एक चाइनीज पिस्तौल और हैंड ग्रेनेड बरामद हुआ है। जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों शीरी बारामूला के हैं। पूछताछ के दौरान उन्होंने खुलासा किया कि वे लगातार लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आकाओं के संपर्क में थे और सारी जानकारी पाकिस्तानी आतंकवादी आकाओं को देते थे। सुरक्षा बलों पर हमले और लक्षित हत्याओं को अंजाम देने के बाद वे आतंकवादी के रूप में सक्रिय होने वाले थे।

J&K | Baramulla Police arrested two LeT OGWs on 3rd September, both residents of Sheeri Baramulla. A Chinese Pistol with magazine and a hand grenade were recovered from them. They further revealed that they were constantly in touch with LeT handlers and passed all the information… pic.twitter.com/Wqz2fhP8pl