जम्मू बस स्टैंड पर धमाका, दर्जनों लोग घायल, पूरे इलाके को सुरक्षाबलों ने घेरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 12:23 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू में बस स्टैंड पर गुरुवार सुबह जोरदार धमाका हुआ है। इस धमाके में कई लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है। सूत्रों की माने तो यह ग्रेनेड अटैक माना जा रहा है।
जम्मू बस स्टैंड पर हुए इस धमाके में 20 के करीब लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है। साथ ही दर्जनों बसों के शीशे टूट गए हैं।

blast bomb blast
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सेना की पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी पर हमला, जवाबी कार्रवाई में एक आतंकी ढेर

उत्तरी कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले के हंदवाड़ा इलाके में बुधवार की रात आतंकियों ने सेना की पार्टी पर हमला किया। जवाबी कार्रवाई में एक आतंकी मारा गया। फिलहाल पूरे इलाके की घेराबंदी कर सर्च आपरेशन चलाया गया है। 

7 मार्च 2019

ट्यूलिप गार्डन श्रीनगर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकी संगठन हिजबुल ने दी लोगों को ट्यूलिप गार्डन न जाने की धमकी

7 मार्च 2019

सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा मकान में लगाई आग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: त्राल में हिजबुल के दो आतंकी ढेर, 12 घंटे चली मुठभेड़, दोनों आतंकी थे स्थानीय

5 मार्च 2019

कश्मीर इकोनामिक एलायंस
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 और 35ए को लेकर आज कश्मीर घाटी बंद, अलगाववादी संगठन ने किया समर्थन

5 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादियों के संदिग्ध ठिकाने
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर के शोपियां में आंतकवादी ठिकाने का भंडाफोड़, तलाशी अभियान जारी

6 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Local Sports

जम्मू-कश्मीर में खेलों का महाकुंभ 15 से, खेल विभाग ने तैयार किया स्पोर्ट्स कैलेंडर

7 मार्च 2019

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुफ्ती मोहम्मद सईद और उनकी बेटी रूबिया सईद
Jammu

रूबिया अपहरण और एयरफोर्स अधिकारियों के हत्याकांड मामला, कोर्ट ने एक दिन के भीतर मांगी आपत्ति रिपोर्ट

7 मार्च 2019

militants attacked on indian army camp in shopian nagbal imamsahib jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आतंकियों ने सेना के कैंप पर किया हमला, जवाबी कार्रवाई जारी

2 मार्च 2019

encounter between militants and security forces in tral reshi mohalla jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: त्राल में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी, तीन आतंकी घिरे

4 मार्च 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

जमात-ए-इस्लामी पर बैन के विरोध में महबूबा ने अनंतनाग में किया प्रदर्शन, केंद्र सरकार को दी चेतावनी

6 मार्च 2019

