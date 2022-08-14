जम्मू-कश्मीर : कुलगाम ग्रेनेड हमले में घायल पुलिसकर्मी की मौत, चल रहा था इलाज

कुलगाम ग्रेनेड हमले में घायल पुलिसकर्मी की मौत हो गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार उसका जीएमसी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था। पुंछ में हुए ग्रेनेड हमले में मेंढर का जवान ताहिर घायल हो गया था।

J&K | A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh, Kulgam. In this terror incident, one police personnel namely Tahir Khan from Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital in Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed: Kashmir Police