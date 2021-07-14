बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Jammu and Kashmir: Drone seen in Arnia sector

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अरनिया सेक्टर में दिखा ड्रोन, सीमा सुरक्षा बल की फायरिंग के बाद गायब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Wed, 14 Jul 2021 07:50 AM IST

सार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के अरनिया सेक्टर में एक बार फिर ड्रोन देखा गया। सीमा पर तैनात बीएसएफ के जवानों ने जब निशाना लगाकर फायरिंग की तो वह वापस लौट गया।
ड्रोन
ड्रोन
विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर को निशाना बनाने के लिए आतंकी हर तरह की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। अब एक बार फिर घाटी में ड्रोन देखे जाने की खबर सामने आई है। सीमा सुरक्षा बल के मुताबिक 13-14 जुलाई की मध्यरात्री को अरनिया सेक्टर में एक लाल बत्ती देखी गई। सीमा पर तैनात जवानों ने उस लाल रोशनी पर निशाना साधते हुए फायरिंग की जिसके बाद वह वापस लौट गया। पूरे इलाके की तलाशी ली जा रही है। हालांकि अबतक कुछ मिला नहीं है।
city & states jammu jammu kashmir drone
