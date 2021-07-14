जम्मू-कश्मीर: अरनिया सेक्टर में दिखा ड्रोन, सीमा सुरक्षा बल की फायरिंग के बाद गायब

J&K | On intervening night of July 13-14th, a blinking red light was observed by troops in Arnia sector. Alert troops fired from their position towards red blinking light, due to which it returned back. The area being searched. Nothing found so far: Border Security Force (BSF)— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021
