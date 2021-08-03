जम्मू-कश्मीर : श्रीनगर में मुगल गार्डन गेट पर रैपिड एंटीजन जांच की सुविधा शुरू   

जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार ने श्रीनगर में मुगल गार्डन के प्रवेश द्वार पर रैपिड एंटीजन परीक्षण सुविधा शुरू की है। उद्यान के अधिकारी जावेद मसूद ने बताया कि जिनके पास नकारात्मक आरटी-पीसीआर परीक्षण रिपोर्ट या टीकाकरण प्रमाण पत्र नहीं है, प्रवेश से पहले उनका परीक्षण किया जा रहा है।

J&K Govt has set up a rapid antigen testing facility at the entrance of Mughal Garden in Srinagar