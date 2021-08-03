जम्मू-कश्मीर : श्रीनगर में मुगल गार्डन गेट पर रैपिड एंटीजन जांच की सुविधा शुरू   

J&K Govt has set up a rapid antigen testing facility at the entrance of Mughal Garden in Srinagar
"Those who don't have negative RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate are being tested before their entry," Javaid Masood, Floriculture Officer of the garden, said yesterday pic.twitter.com/oZlI0upiJY— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.