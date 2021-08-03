बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   J&K Govt has set up a rapid antigen testing facility at the entrance of Mughal Garden in Srinagar 

जम्मू-कश्मीर : श्रीनगर में मुगल गार्डन गेट पर रैपिड एंटीजन जांच की सुविधा शुरू   

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Tue, 03 Aug 2021 06:45 AM IST
विज्ञापन
रैपिड एंटीजन परीक्षण
रैपिड एंटीजन परीक्षण - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार ने श्रीनगर में मुगल गार्डन के प्रवेश द्वार पर रैपिड एंटीजन परीक्षण सुविधा शुरू की है। उद्यान के अधिकारी जावेद मसूद ने बताया कि जिनके पास नकारात्मक आरटी-पीसीआर परीक्षण रिपोर्ट या टीकाकरण प्रमाण पत्र नहीं है, प्रवेश से पहले उनका परीक्षण किया जा रहा है। 
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu kashmir mughal garden srinagar
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम
Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: ओलंपिक पदक का सूखा खत्म करने उतरेगी भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम, जानें 12वें दिन का शेड्यूल

3 अगस्त 2021

महिला हॉकी टीम
Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: देश की झोली में अब तक दो मेडल, जानें पदक तालिका में किस स्थान पर है भारत

3 अगस्त 2021

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

यूपी कैबिनेट के फैसले : सभी अनाथ बच्चों को हर माह 2500 रुपये की आर्थिक मदद, आगरा मेट्रो के लिए जमीन की दिक्कत दूर

2 अगस्त 2021

ugc
Education

सावधान: यूजीसी ने 24 विश्वविद्यालयों को फर्जी घोषित किया, जानिए आपके यहां कौनसा है

2 अगस्त 2021

वुहान इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ वायरोलॉजी
World

अमेरिकी रिपोर्ट: वुहान की लैब में कोरोना वायरस को 'बदल' रहे थे वैज्ञानिक, इंसानों को संक्रमित करने की थी तैयारी

2 अगस्त 2021

नीतीश कुमार
India News

सियासत: किधर जा रहे नीतीश कुमार, पेगासस.. जाति जनगणना.. किसान आंदोलन पर एनडीए से अलग रुख क्यों?

2 अगस्त 2021

दो-दो फीट पानी में चले बराती और दूल्हा
Kanpur

टोकरी में सेहरा, हाथ में पैंट लेकर दुल्हन लेने निकला दूल्हा: दो-दो फीट पानी में चले बराती, धूमधाम से हुआ निकाह

2 अगस्त 2021

सविता पुनिया
Hockey

महिला हॉकी टीम की 'वॉल' : नौ गोल शॉट बचाकर भारत के लिए दीवार बनीं सविता, खराब डिफेंस से सबक लिया

2 अगस्त 2021

शाहिद कपूर-अली अब्बास
Bollywood

‘सुपर सोल्जर’ से पहले अली अब्बास बनाएंगे ये फिल्म, शाहिद कपूर पर टिकी हैट्रिक डायरेक्टर की निगाहें

2 अगस्त 2021

भारतीय टीम
Cricket News

ENG vs IND: टेस्ट सीरीज से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, स्टार खिलाड़ी चोटिल, पहले टेस्ट से बाहर

2 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited