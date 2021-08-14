श्रीनगर: चार दिवसीय इंटर-सेक्टर प्लाटून हथियार शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता संपन्न

जम्मू-कश्मीर के श्रीनगर में शनिवार को चार दिवसीय इंटर-सेक्टर प्लाटून हथियार शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता संपन्न हुई। आईजी बीएसएफ कश्मीर, डॉ राजेश मिश्रा ने कहा कि प्रतियोगिता में सभी सेक्टरों ने भाग लिया। इस तरह की गतिविधियों से उनमें टीम भावना का विकास होता है।
J&K | A 4-day-long inter-sector platoon weapon shooting competition concluded today in Srinagar
All the sectors participated in the competition. Activities like these develop team spirit among them,” said IG BSF Kashmir, Dr. Rajesh Mishra pic.twitter.com/T7PxznAFvl— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021
