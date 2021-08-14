बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   inter sector platoon weapon shooting competition concluded today in Srinagar

श्रीनगर: चार दिवसीय इंटर-सेक्टर प्लाटून हथियार शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता संपन्न

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Sat, 14 Aug 2021 04:03 PM IST

सार

श्रीनगर में चार दिवसीय इंटर-सेक्टर प्लाटून हथियार शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता संपन्न हुई। 
हथियार शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता
हथियार शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के श्रीनगर में शनिवार को चार दिवसीय इंटर-सेक्टर प्लाटून हथियार शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता संपन्न हुई। आईजी बीएसएफ कश्मीर, डॉ राजेश मिश्रा ने कहा कि प्रतियोगिता में सभी सेक्टरों ने भाग लिया। इस तरह की गतिविधियों से उनमें टीम भावना का विकास होता है।

city & states jammu jammu and kashmir bsf weapon shooting
