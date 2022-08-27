Ladakh: सुरक्षाबलों ने हंगेरियन ट्रैकर को बचाया, इलाज के लिए पहुंचाया उधमपुर

#WATCH | Indian Army team from Dul, Kishtwar, and Indian Air force tracked & rescued a foreign trekker named Akkoes Vermes of Hungarian origin. He had lost his way in Umasi La pass in the Himalayan Ranges. He was airlifted to Udhampur for treatment by IAF: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/Mqhv9KAtVq— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.