J&K: पुलवामा पुलिस चौकी पर आतंकियों ने किया ग्रेनेड हमला, चार पुलिसकर्मी घायल

amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 05:08 PM IST
GRENADE ATTACK ON PULWAMA POLICE STATION
आतंकियों ने एक बार फिर से सुरक्षा बलों को निशाना बना कर ग्रेनेड हमला किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक आतंकियों ने पुलवामा पुलिस चौकी को निशाना बना कर ग्रेनेड हमला किया है। इस हमले में चार पुलिसकर्मी एवं दो स्थानीय नागरिकों के घायल होने की खबर है।

हमले के बाद आतंकी मौके से भागने में कामयाब हो गए। सुरक्षा बलों ने आतंकियों को पकड़ने के लिए तलाशी अभियान चला दिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि आतंकियों की संख्या दो से तीन करीब थी। उन्होंने ग्रेनेड को पुलिस स्टेशन पर फेंके लेकिन वो तहसील ऑफिस के पास जा कर फटा। 

गौरतलब है कि पुलवामा में अक्सर आतंकी ग्रेनेड हमला कर सुरक्षा बलों को निशाना बनाते हैं। हमले के बाद आस-पास के इलाकों में तलाशी अभियान चला कर आतंकियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है। 
 
