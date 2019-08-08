जम्मू-कश्मीरः एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए सांसद गुलाम नबी आजाद, घाटी के दौरे पर पहुंचे थे श्रीनगर

Congress MP & leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad & Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir have been stopped at Srinagar Airport. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hOuDAqsKZQ— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
पैंथर्स पार्टी के अध्यक्ष हर्षदेव सिंह ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर को राज्य से केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनाना केंद्र सरकार के तानाशाही रवैये को दर्शाता है। केंद्र ने कश्मीर की गलतियों की सजा जम्मू के लोगों को दी है।
8 अगस्त 2019