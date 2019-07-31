शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Farooq Abdullah raises question in JKCA irregularity scam case 

जेकेसीए घोटाले में फारूक अब्दुल्ला से ईडी की पूछताछ जारी, बचाव में उतरीं महबूबा मुफ्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 02:23 PM IST
फारूक अब्दुल्ला
फारूक अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन में हुए घोटाले को लेकर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के नेता फारूक अब्दुल्ला से पूछताछ कर रहा है। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने अब्दुल्ला को बुधवार को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया था। इसी को लेकर फारूक अब्दुल्ला प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के चंडीगढ़ कार्यालय पहुंचे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि पूछताछ अभी जारी है।
विज्ञापन
बता दें कि 113 करोड़ रुपये के इस घोटाले में कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद 2015 में सीबीआई ने केस दर्ज किया गया था। इसी को लेकर अब प्रवर्तन निदेशालय अब्दुल्ला से पूछताछ कर रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री रहते हुए फारुक अब्दुल्ला जम्मू कश्मीर क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष भी थे।

इस मामले को लेकर पीडीपी नेता व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि जेके क्रिकेट घोटाला एक पुराना मामला है। इसकी काफी समय से जांच चल रही है। ईडी ने फारूक साहब से उस समय पूछताछ की है जब जम्मू-कश्मीर की मुख्यधारा की पार्टियां सामूहिक रूप से अपनी विशिष्ट पहचान की रक्षा के लिए खड़ी हैं। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने इस जाहिर किया है। 
 

ये है मामलाः-  करोड़ों के क्रिकेट घोटाले मामले में सीबीआई ने फारूक अब्दुल्ला सहित 4 के खिलाफ दायर की चार्जशीट


 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Farooq Abdullah
Jammu

करोड़ों के क्रिकेट घोटाले मामले में सीबीआई ने फारूक अब्दुल्ला सहित 4 के खिलाफ दायर की चार्जशीट

16 जुलाई 2018

Bollywood

पंजाबी सिंगर गुरु रंधावा पर कनाडा में जानलेवा हमला, चेहरे से खून पोंछते तस्वीर हुई वायरल

30 जुलाई 2019

Guru Randhawa
Guru Randhawa
Guru Randhawa
गुरु रंधावा
Bollywood

पंजाबी सिंगर गुरु रंधावा पर कनाडा में जानलेवा हमला, चेहरे से खून पोंछते तस्वीर हुई वायरल

30 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

34 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मंदाकिनी, दाऊद से नाम जुड़ते ही डूबा करियर, हो गई ऐसी हालत

30 जुलाई 2019

Mandakini
mandakini
mandakini
mandakini
Bollywood

34 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मंदाकिनी, दाऊद से नाम जुड़ते ही डूबा करियर, हो गई ऐसी हालत

30 जुलाई 2019

इतनी कम कीमत में खरीदें लेटेस्ट डिजाइन डेनिम्स शर्ट और ट्राउजर्स
Duke Fashion

इतनी कम कीमत में खरीदें लेटेस्ट डिजाइन डेनिम्स शर्ट और ट्राउजर्स
सुजानपुर का किला
Bizarre News

भारत का वो रहस्यमयी किला, जिसमें छुपा है अरबों का खजाना, आज तक नहीं खोज पाया कोई

30 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

19 की उम्र में रफी साहब की हुई थी दूसरी शादी, जानें चॉल से बंगले तक का सफर कैसा था

31 जुलाई 2019

RAFI
mohammad rafi
Naushad, Rafi
mohammad rafi
Bollywood

19 की उम्र में रफी साहब की हुई थी दूसरी शादी, जानें चॉल से बंगले तक का सफर कैसा था

31 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

गोविंदा ने 49 की उम्र में दूसरी बार विवाहिता संग लिए थे सात फेरे, 4 साल तक छिपाई थी पहली शादी

30 जुलाई 2019

govinda
पत्नी के साथ गोविंदा
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja
Bollywood

गोविंदा ने 49 की उम्र में दूसरी बार विवाहिता संग लिए थे सात फेरे, 4 साल तक छिपाई थी पहली शादी

30 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
national conference leader farooq abdullah jammu & kashmir cricket association cricket association jkca jkca irregularity scam case
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

असम में बाढ़
India News

बिहार में बाढ़ से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 130 पहुंची, असम में घट रहा जलस्तर

31 जुलाई 2019

Triple talaq bill Shayara Bano told this is real Freedom for Muslims womens
Dehradun

तीन तलाक बिल पर बोलीं सायरा बानो, रूढ़िवादी बेड़ियों में कैद मुस्लिम महिलाओं को अब मिली असली आजादी

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो दोहरे हत्याकांड से दहला कोलकाता, एक जोड़े की चाकू तो दूसरे की गला दबाकर हत्या

31 जुलाई 2019

Modi Government released Budget for 155 school building construction uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जर्जरहाल स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के लिए राहत की खबर, बनेंगे 155 स्कूलों के नए भवन

31 जुलाई 2019

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सेना के जवान
Jammu

पाक की नापाक हरकत जारी, सेना दे रही है मुंहतोड़ जवाब, एक महिला की मौत

पाकिस्तान ने राजौरी जिले के नौशेरा सेक्टर में एक बार फिर संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन किया है। बुधवार रात पाक सेना ने भारतीय सीमा की ओर गोलीबारी की।

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
जम्मू श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद
Jammu

बारिश और भूस्खलन से जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद, अमरनाथ यात्रा पर पड़ा असर

31 जुलाई 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा
Jammu and Kashmir

खराब मौसम ने वैष्णो देवी और अमरनाथ यात्रा में डाला खलल, माता के दर्शन के लिए पारंपरिक ट्रैक चालू

31 जुलाई 2019

सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

J&K: राज्यपाल मलिक बोले- जिसको पाक जाना है जाए, हिंदुस्तान को तोड़कर आजादी नहीं मिलेगी

30 जुलाई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला व महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

तीन तलाक बिल हुआ पास तो उमर अब्दुल्ला ने साधा महबूबा पर निशाना, जानिए कैसे पीडीपी ने खेला दांव

31 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नवंबर में विधानसभा चुनाव की उम्मीदें बढ़ीं, भाजपा ने कसी कमर

31 जुलाई 2019

आईएएस सुषमा चौहान, उपायुक्त जम्मू
Jammu

सुषमा चौहान बनीं जम्मू की उपायुक्त, 20 आईएएस और केएएस अफसरों के तबादले

31 जुलाई 2019

मुठभेड़ खत्म होने के बाद जश्न के मूड में जवान
Jammu

कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में टॉप जैश कमांडर फैयाज साथी समेत मारा गया, इस बड़े हमले में था शामिल

30 जुलाई 2019

सेना का काफिला
Jammu

रिपोर्ट: जम्मू-कश्मीर में बीते 6 महीने में 82 प्रतिशत आतंकियों का सफाया

30 जुलाई 2019

mehbooba mufti
Jammu

35ए से छेड़छाड़ बारूद को हाथ लगाने के बराबर, पूरा जिस्म राख हो जाएगा: महबूबा मुफ्ती

28 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

ब्लैक मून: 31 जुलाई की रात आसमान में चांद होगा पूरा काला, ये हैं इसके मायने

31 जुलाई 2019 को उत्तरी अमेरिका में ब्लैक मून की खगोलीय घटना घटेगी। ब्लैक मून के दिखने को लेकर बाकी दुनिया के लिए क्या जानकारी है। जानिए इसके क्या मायने हैं और ये खगोलीय घटना क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है।

31 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:29

चंद्रयान-2 मिशन के वैज्ञानिकों की कटी सैलरी !

31 जुलाई 2019

वीजी सिद्धार्थ 2:25

नेत्रावती नदी के किनारे मिला CCD के मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ का शव, 36 घंटे से थे लापता

31 जुलाई 2019

बीसीसीआई 1:59

पृथ्वी शॉ डोप टेस्ट में फेल, डोपिंग के आरोप में BCCI ने लगाया बैन

30 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 2:09

कर्नाटक में सियासी घमासान, येदियुरप्पा का आदेश कर्नाटक में नहीं मनाई जाएगी टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती

30 जुलाई 2019

Related

लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल एमएस धोनी
Jammu

ले. कर्नल एमएस धोनी कश्मीर में करेंगे पेट्रोलिंग, संभालेंगे सेना की सुरक्षा पोस्ट

25 जुलाई 2019

पाक की गोलाबारी में 12 दिन के नवजात की मौत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ में पाकिस्तान ने की फायरिंग, 12 दिन के नवजात की मौत

30 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

कश्मीर में बड़े आतंकी हमले की आशंका, आईएसआई की कमर तोड़ने को तैनात हुए 10 हजार जवान

29 जुलाई 2019

vande bharat express
Jammu

सप्ताह में तीन दिन चल सकती है वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस 

29 जुलाई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: उमर बोले- अब नहीं करेंगे चुनाव बहिष्कार, नहीं तो त्राल में भी आ जाएगी भाजपा

26 जुलाई 2019

नबजात मिले शिशू को पुलिस कब्जे में ले जाते हुए
Jammu

झाड़ियों में मिला नवजात, पुलिस ने मिया कब्जे में

31 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited