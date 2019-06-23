शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Shopian District.

जम्मू-कश्मीरः शोपियां में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 06:31 AM IST
आतंकियों से मोर्चा लेते सुरक्षाकर्मी
आतंकियों से मोर्चा लेते सुरक्षाकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां जिले के दारमदोरा कीगाम इलाके में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ की खबर है। इस बारे में अभी अन्य जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
encounter between military forces ann terrorists shopian district shopian news
