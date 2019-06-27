शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में हुई मुठभेड़, एक आतंकी जिंदा पकड़ा दूसरा ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 01:22 PM IST
पकड़ा गया आतंकी आरिफ हुसैन (बाएं), मारा गया आतंकी आदिल (दाएं)
पकड़ा गया आतंकी आरिफ हुसैन (बाएं), मारा गया आतंकी आदिल (दाएं) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ में एक आतंकी ढेर वहीं एक को जिंदा पकड़ा है। इस ऑपरेशन में सेना और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस शामिल थी।
encounter in anantnag jammu kashmir police indian army militant arrested
