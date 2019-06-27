जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में हुई मुठभेड़, एक आतंकी जिंदा पकड़ा दूसरा ढेर

Jammu & Kashmir Police: Body of one active terrorist was recovered from the orchards of Bijbehara area of Anantnag District while another injured terrorist was arrested by a joint team of Police and security forces from the area. Case registered. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/vU7Cmdya2i— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में सेना और पुलिस ने घात लगाकर एक आतंकी को ढेर कर दिया।
27 जून 2019