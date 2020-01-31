जम्मू-कश्मीर: सीआरपीएफ पोस्ट पर हमला, तीन आतंकी ढेर, मुठभेड़ जारी

#UPDATE Two explosions heard near Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway where the encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed in the encounter (deferred visuals) pic.twitter.com/I7fwofQphL — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

J&K Police: Police intercepted a Srinagar bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. Truck bound terrorists fired on police triggering an encounter. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed. (deferred visuals) pic.twitter.com/TYVDWACGi8 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

J&K Police: The police intercepted a Srinagar bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The truck bound terrorists fired on police triggering an encounter. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed. Encounter going on https://t.co/sm9vLSC5b8 pic.twitter.com/Zs89iR779V — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

हमले के बाद हाईवे को यातायात के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। साथ ही नागरोटा में सभी स्कूलों को एहतियातन बंद रखने का आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं।आतंकियों ने हाईवे को घाटी पहुंचने का रुट बनाया था। आपको बता दें कि पहले भी झज्जर कोटली में इसी तरह ट्रक से श्रीनगर जा रहे आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग की थी। जिसके बाद मुठभेड़ हुई थी।