जम्मू-कश्मीर: सीआरपीएफ पोस्ट पर हमला, तीन आतंकी ढेर, मुठभेड़ जारी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 09:12 AM IST
सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों को घेरा
सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों को घेरा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक बार फिर से आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। सुरक्षाबलों ने तीन आतंकियों को मार गिराया है, जबकि एक की तलाश की जा रही है। मुठभेड़ में एक जवान भी घायल हो गया है। घायल जवान को अस्पाल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर नागरोटा के बान इलाके में टोल प्लाजा पर शुक्रवार तड़के चार आतंकवादियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए गोलीबारी की। इस मुठभेड़ में अब तक तीन आतंकी मारे गए हैं। जबकि एक की तलाश के लिए अभियान जारी है। गोलीबारी में एक पुलिस कर्मी भी घायल हो गया।

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलिस महानिदेशक (डीजीपी) दिलबाग सिंह के मुताबिक, मुठभेड़ में तीन आतंकी मारे गए हैं। फायरिंग के बाद ये आतंकी जंगल में भाग गए थे। फिलहाल एक आतंकी की तलाश की जा रही है। 

उन्होंने बताया कि टोल प्लाजा पर श्रीनगर जा रहे एक ट्रक को तड़के पांच बजे रोका गया, जिसके बाद ट्रक में छिपे चार आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर हमला कर दिया था। 

encounter security forces terrorists
भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

कश्मीर में दो आतंकियों की मौजूदगी की सूचना पर चला तलाशी अभियान, रात के चलते रुका ऑपरेशन

उत्तरी कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले के लालपोरा लोलाब इलाके में बुधवार की शाम दो आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना पर सुरक्षा बलों की संयुक्त टीम ने कार्डन एंड सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया। परंतु रात हो जाने के कारण फिलहाल अभियान को रोक दिया गया है।

30 जनवरी 2020

उपराज्यपाल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सांबा, रियासी, रामबन, डोडा समेत 13 नगरपालिकाओं को मिला नगर परिषद का दर्जा

30 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: मार्च से दोपहिया वाहन पर बैठने वालों को भी पहनना होगा हेलमेट, शुरू होगा जागरूकता अभियान

30 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

कोरोना वायरस को लेकर जम्मू-कश्मीर में अलर्ट जारी, ये होते हैं लक्षण और बचाव के तरीके

28 जनवरी 2020

नारकंडा
Dehradun

पहाड़ों में फिर भारी बर्फबारीः सैकड़ों सड़कें बंद, लाहौल में गिरा हिमखंड

29 जनवरी 2020

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग ध्यान दें, आपकी समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए इन स्थानों पर मिलेंगे यह अधिकारी

29 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक
Jammu

जम्मू में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर मिला पाक का चीन निर्मित ड्रोन, गणतंत्र दिवस पर थी बड़ी साजिश

27 जनवरी 2020

दक्षिणी कश्मीर में खात्मे की ओर हिजबुल
Jammu

दक्षिणी कश्मीर में तेजी से समूल नाश की ओर आतंकवाद, इस साल हिजबुल को लगे तगड़े झटके

28 जनवरी 2020

रोपवे
Jammu

जम्मू वासियों को जल्द मिलेगा रोपवे का तोहफा, पीरखो-महामाया और बाहू-महामाया का हो चुका है सफल ट्रायल

29 जनवरी 2020

पुलवामा में मुठभेड़
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में मुठभेड़, दो आतंकी ढेर, तलाशी अभियान जारी

25 जनवरी 2020

