Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › crime

बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा में चिट्टे के साथ दो गिरफ्तार

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 01:36 AM IST
सांबा। बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा पुलिस ने 40 ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ
दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनकी पहचान अश्वनी कुमार निवासी बाहु फोर्ट (जम्मू) व सुरेश कुमार निवासी रामबाग फलाएं मंडाल (जम्मू) के रूप में हुई है।
जानकारी के अनुसार की बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा पुलिस थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर राजेश जसरोटिया के नेतृत्व मेंबलोल पुल पर नाका लगाया गया था। इस दौरान कठुआ से जम्मू की ओर जा रही कार (जेके02वी-9761) को जांच के लिए रोका। इस दौरान उनसे 40 ग्राम चिट्टा बरामद हुआ। पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
