जम्मू कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान ने उड़ी में किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, जवाबी कार्रवाई में बंकर तबाह

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 07:29 PM IST
ceasefire violation by pakistan in uri sector in jammu and kashmir
पाकिस्तान ने फिर की गोलीबारी - फोटो : ani
पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर से सीमा पर अपनी नापाक हरकत को अंजाम दिया है। भारत के बार बार चेतावनी देने के बावजूद पाक अपनी काली करतूतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। पाकिस्तान की ओर से उड़ी के हाजीपीर सेक्टर में सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया गया है।
भारतीय जवानों ने भी पाक की इस गोलीबारी का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक भारतीय सेना द्वारा की गई जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तान का बंकर पूरी तरह से तबाह हो गया है। हलांकि इस बात की अभी कोई आधिकरिक पुष्टि नहीं की गई है। इस फायरिंग में सीमा से सटे इलाकों में रहने वाले तीन ग्रामीण घायल हो गए। जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया गया है। इस गोलाबारी में पाक की ओर से हल्के हथियारों का प्रयोग करके सेना की चौकियों के साथ ही सीमा से सटे रिहायशी इलाकों को भी निशाना बनाया गया। हालांकि इस फायरिंग में किसी भी प्रकार के अन्य जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है।

गौरतलब है कि रविवार को पुंछ जिले में भारतीय सेना को एक बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल की है। भारतीय जवानों ने पाक की ओर से घुसपैठ कर रहे आतंकियों के एक समूह को घुसपैठ करने से रोक लिया और एक आतंकी को भी मार गिराया। सूत्रों के मुताबिक ये आतंकी सीमा पर तैनात जवानों पर बैट हमला करने के फिराक में थे। मारे गए आतंकी के पास से भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद किया गया है।

