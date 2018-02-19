इस गोलाबारी में पाक की ओर से हल्के हथियारों का प्रयोग करके सेना की चौकियों के साथ ही सीमा से सटे रिहायशी इलाकों को भी निशाना बनाया गया। हालांकि इस फायरिंग में किसी भी प्रकार के अन्य जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है।
Cease Fire violation by Pakistan in Churanda,Silikote area of Hajipeer Sector of Uri.03 civilians sustain injuries and are being evacuated to https://t.co/xknFmyVEB0 loss of property reported sofar.@MehboobaMufti @HMOIndia @spvaid @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla @BaramullaPolice— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) February 19, 2018
19 फरवरी 2018