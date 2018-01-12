Download App
अपनी हरकत से बाज नहीं आ रहा पाक, उड़ी सेक्टर में किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 12:20 PM IST
ceasefire violation by pak in uri sector of kashmir
सीमापार से होता बमबारी - फोटो : ANI
पाकिस्तान की ओर से एक बार फिर भारत- पाक सीमा पर सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक पाक की ओर से जम्मू-कश्मीर के उड़ी सेक्टर में भारी गोलाबारी की गई है।

पाक रेंजर्स ने भारत सेना की अग्रिम चौकियों को निशाना बनाते हुए गोलाबारी की। पाक ने हल्के हथियारों के साथ-साथ मोटार्र भी दागे। हालांकि भारतीय सेना ने भी पाक की इस नापाक हरकत का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक भारतीय सेना की ओर से की गई जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाक की कई चौकियां तबाह हुई है। हालांकि इसकी अभी कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। इस गोलाबारी में अब तक किसी भी प्रकार की हताहत की कोई जानकारी नहीं आई है।

सीमा पर पाक की ओर हो रही लगातार गोलाबारी को देखते हुए जवानों को अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश जारी किए गए है। गौरतलब है कि पाक की ओर से कुछ दिनों पहले नौशेरा और पुंछ के सीमा से सटे इलाकों में भारी गोलाबारी की गई थी। 

 
