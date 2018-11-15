बैटरी चश्मा क्षेत्र में जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर पांच नवंबर को हुए भूस्खलन की चपेट में आने के बाद से ट्रक सहित लापता लोगों की तलाश में बुधवार को भी सर्च आपरेशन चला। इस दौरान तीन लोगों के शव बरामद हुए।

#JammuAndKashmir: Bodies of three people were recovered at Battery Chashma near Ramban by teams of NDRF and SDRF yesterday. The three had got buried under the debris due to a landslide on November 5 when their truck rolled down Battery Chashma. pic.twitter.com/opfLyomJXe