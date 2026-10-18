हरियाणा में दिल्ली-श्रीनगर बस पर हमला: नंबर प्लेट देखकर की गई मारपीट और तोड़फोड़, ड्राइवर ने सुनाई आपबीती
हरियाणा के करनाल में दिल्ली-श्रीनगर पैसेंजर बस के ड्राइवर वकार पर हमला हुआ। नीलोखेड़ी स्थित 'डिवाइन स्टार होटल' पर रात के खाने के लिए रुकने के दौरान यह घटना हुई। हमलावरों ने बस की नंबर प्लेट तोड़ी और ड्राइवर को पीटा।
विस्तार
हरियाणा के करनाल में दिल्ली-श्रीनगर पैसेंजर बस के ड्राइवर वकार पर हमला हुआ। नीलोखेड़ी स्थित 'डिवाइन स्टार होटल' पर रात के खाने के लिए रुकने के दौरान यह घटना हुई। हमलावरों ने बस की नंबर प्लेट तोड़ी और ड्राइवर को पीटा।
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Bus driver of the Delhi-Srinagar passenger bus, Waqar, says, "I was traveling from Delhi towards Srinagar; we stopped for dinner at the Divine Star Hotel in Nilokheri, past Karnal in Haryana. Some men were sitting in the parking area. A small car, Baleno with a Haryana registration, was already parked there. About a minute after I parked my vehicle, someone shouted from nearby, 'Atankwadi gaadi nikal yahan se', demanding that I move the vehicle. I asked, ’ What’s the matter? He said, 'Move the vehicle! Get it out of here, quickly! You cannot park here; we won't allow it. A vehicle from J&K cannot be parked here.' He then struck the front windshield and began assaulting me... They started by smashing the front license plate, then moved to the rear one, joined by others. They kept saying that a vehicle from Jammu & Kashmir shouldn't be in Haryana... The men kept threatening us, saying, 'We will shoot you, we will set the vehicle on fire, we will kill you.' We want justice; such acts of hooliganism must stop. We all have to use the roads—vehicles from their side travel to our region as well—and such behavior only creates a hostile environment for both sides..." He adds, "There were 35 passengers in total; 80% were outside, only 4-5 were inside. This is a 40-seater vehicle, and it is permitted for 40 passengers. They are all sleeper berths."— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
वकार ने बताया कि पार्किंग क्षेत्र में हरियाणा नंबर प्लेट वाली एक बलेनो कार पहले से खड़ी थी। बस पार्क करने के करीब एक मिनट बाद ही किसी ने चिल्लाकर कहा, "आतंकवादी, अपनी गाड़ी यहां से हटा!" हमलावरों ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर की गाड़ी हरियाणा में खड़ी नहीं हो सकती। उन्होंने बस के सामने वाले शीशे पर वार किया और वकार को पीटने लगे। पहले बस की आगे की नंबर प्लेट तोड़ी गई, फिर पीछे की भी तोड़ दी गई। कुछ और लोग भी उनके साथ आ गए। वे लगातार धमकी दे रहे थे, "हम तुम्हें गोली मार देंगे, गाड़ी में आग लगा देंगे, तुम्हें जान से मार देंगे।" वकार ने न्याय की मांग करते हुए ऐसी गुंडागर्दी रोकने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे बर्ताव से दोनों पक्षों के लिए खराब और तनावपूर्ण माहौल बनता है।
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Visuals of the sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Srinagar, which was reportedly attacked with stones and bricks near Kurukshetra, Haryana. https://t.co/WfQ68lqAZW— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
बस में कुल 35 यात्री थे, जिनमें से 80 फीसदी लोग बस के बाहर थे। केवल 4-5 यात्री ही बस के अंदर थे। यह 40 सीटों वाली बस है और इसमें 40 यात्रियों के बैठने की अनुमति है। बस में सभी सीटें स्लीपर बर्थ वाली हैं। हमलावरों ने जम्मू-कश्मीर की गाड़ी होने पर आपत्ति जताई। उन्होंने बस को तुरंत वहां से हटाने को कहा।
ट्रांसपोर्ट फेडरेशन की मांग
कश्मीर ट्रांसपोर्टर्स फेडरेशन के अध्यक्ष मीर मोहम्मद शफी ने सरकार से इस मामले की गहन जांच करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने हरियाणा सरकार से यह स्पष्ट करने को कहा कि क्या हमलावर को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। साथ ही, उन्होंने एफआईआर दर्ज होने की जानकारी भी मांगी। शफी ने दिल्ली और हरियाणा के ट्रांसपोर्ट ऑपरेटरों से भी आगे आकर शिकायत दर्ज कराने की अपील की है।
#WATCH | Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmir Transporters Federation President Mir Mohammad Shafi says, "...The government must conduct a thorough investigation. We urge the Haryana government to clarify whether the person has been arrested and whether an FIR has been registered... I appeal to the Delhi and Haryana transport operators to come forward and file complaints...."— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026