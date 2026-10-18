हरियाणा में दिल्ली-श्रीनगर बस पर हमला: नंबर प्लेट देखकर की गई मारपीट और तोड़फोड़, ड्राइवर ने सुनाई आपबीती

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Bus driver of the Delhi-Srinagar passenger bus, Waqar, says, "I was traveling from Delhi towards Srinagar; we stopped for dinner at the Divine Star Hotel in Nilokheri, past Karnal in Haryana. Some men were sitting in the parking area. A small car, Baleno with a Haryana registration, was already parked there. About a minute after I parked my vehicle, someone shouted from nearby, 'Atankwadi gaadi nikal yahan se', demanding that I move the vehicle. I asked, ’ What’s the matter? He said, 'Move the vehicle! Get it out of here, quickly! You cannot park here; we won't allow it. A vehicle from J&K cannot be parked here.' He then struck the front windshield and began assaulting me... They started by smashing the front license plate, then moved to the rear one, joined by others. They kept saying that a vehicle from Jammu & Kashmir shouldn't be in Haryana... The men kept threatening us, saying, 'We will shoot you, we will set the vehicle on fire, we will kill you.' We want justice; such acts of hooliganism must stop. We all have to use the roads—vehicles from their side travel to our region as well—and such behavior only creates a hostile environment for both sides..." He adds, "There were 35 passengers in total; 80% were outside, only 4-5 were inside. This is a 40-seater vehicle, and it is permitted for 40 passengers. They are all sleeper berths."