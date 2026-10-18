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Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu News ›   Attack on Delhi-Srinagar bus in Haryana Vehicle targeted based on its number plate driver recounts ordeal

हरियाणा में दिल्ली-श्रीनगर बस पर हमला: नंबर प्लेट देखकर की गई मारपीट और तोड़फोड़, ड्राइवर ने सुनाई आपबीती

Sun, 18 Oct 2026 03:11 PM IST
Digvijay Singh एएनआई, जम्मू
एएनआई, जम्मू Published by: Digvijay Singh Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2026 03:11 PM IST
सार

हरियाणा के करनाल में दिल्ली-श्रीनगर पैसेंजर बस के ड्राइवर वकार पर हमला हुआ। नीलोखेड़ी स्थित 'डिवाइन स्टार होटल' पर रात के खाने के लिए रुकने के दौरान यह घटना हुई। हमलावरों ने बस की नंबर प्लेट तोड़ी और ड्राइवर को पीटा।
 

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Attack on Delhi-Srinagar bus in Haryana Vehicle targeted based on its number plate driver recounts ordeal
ड्राइवर ने सुनाई आपबीती - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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हरियाणा के करनाल में दिल्ली-श्रीनगर पैसेंजर बस के ड्राइवर वकार पर हमला हुआ। नीलोखेड़ी स्थित 'डिवाइन स्टार होटल' पर रात के खाने के लिए रुकने के दौरान यह घटना हुई। हमलावरों ने बस की नंबर प्लेट तोड़ी और ड्राइवर को पीटा।

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वकार ने बताया कि पार्किंग क्षेत्र में हरियाणा नंबर प्लेट वाली एक बलेनो कार पहले से खड़ी थी। बस पार्क करने के करीब एक मिनट बाद ही किसी ने चिल्लाकर कहा, "आतंकवादी, अपनी गाड़ी यहां से हटा!" हमलावरों ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर की गाड़ी हरियाणा में खड़ी नहीं हो सकती। उन्होंने बस के सामने वाले शीशे पर वार किया और वकार को पीटने लगे। पहले बस की आगे की नंबर प्लेट तोड़ी गई, फिर पीछे की भी तोड़ दी गई। कुछ और लोग भी उनके साथ आ गए। वे लगातार धमकी दे रहे थे, "हम तुम्हें गोली मार देंगे, गाड़ी में आग लगा देंगे, तुम्हें जान से मार देंगे।" वकार ने न्याय की मांग करते हुए ऐसी गुंडागर्दी रोकने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे बर्ताव से दोनों पक्षों के लिए खराब और तनावपूर्ण माहौल बनता है।
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बस में कुल 35 यात्री थे, जिनमें से 80 फीसदी लोग बस के बाहर थे। केवल 4-5 यात्री ही बस के अंदर थे। यह 40 सीटों वाली बस है और इसमें 40 यात्रियों के बैठने की अनुमति है। बस में सभी सीटें स्लीपर बर्थ वाली हैं। हमलावरों ने जम्मू-कश्मीर की गाड़ी होने पर आपत्ति जताई। उन्होंने बस को तुरंत वहां से हटाने को कहा।

ट्रांसपोर्ट फेडरेशन की मांग
कश्मीर ट्रांसपोर्टर्स फेडरेशन के अध्यक्ष मीर मोहम्मद शफी ने सरकार से इस मामले की गहन जांच करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने हरियाणा सरकार से यह स्पष्ट करने को कहा कि क्या हमलावर को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। साथ ही, उन्होंने एफआईआर दर्ज होने की जानकारी भी मांगी। शफी ने दिल्ली और हरियाणा के ट्रांसपोर्ट ऑपरेटरों से भी आगे आकर शिकायत दर्ज कराने की अपील की है।

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