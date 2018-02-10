अपना शहर चुनें

जम्मू विधानसभा में हंगामा, स्पीकर बोले- आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का हाथ

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:09 AM IST
attack in the army camp, the ruckus in the j&k assembly
j&k - फोटो : Amar ujala
जम्मू के सुंजवान स्थित सेना के कैंप पर हमले के बाद विधानसभा में जमकर हंगामा हुआ। विधानसभा के स्पीकर कविंदर गुप्ता ने इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए इसके पीछे पाक को कसूरवार ठहराया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस हमले में आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में रोहिंग्या का बहुत बड़ा हाथ है।

ये बात नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के नेताओं को नागवार गुजरी और वे भड़क गए, साथ ही रोहिग्यों को बेकसूर होने की राग अलापने लगे। इसके बाद विधानसभा 15 मिनट के लिए स्थागित कर दी गई। गौरतलब है कि इस कैंप के कुछ दूर पर ही रोहिंग्यों की बस्ती है। बीजेपी नेताओं ने पाक के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। 

j&k assembly terrorist attack jammu and kashmir

